A bill in the Legislature aims to provide free college tuition to essential workers who kept on performing their duties despite the risk of catching COVID-19.
Senate Bill 10 was the first bill to pass out of committee in the 32nd Alaska State Legislature. The bill moved out of the Senate Labor and Commerce Committee on Monday and is headed to the Education Committee.
If approved and signed into law, essential workers such as grocery workers and delivery drivers without a college degree would become eligible for up to $10,000 a year in tuition grants.
The grants could be used at any state-supported postsecondary school including the University of Alaska system, the Prince William Sound College in Valdez and the Alaska Vocational Technical Center in Seward, according to Sen. Tom Begich, a Democrat representing downtown Anchorage and sponsor of Senate Bill 10.
Begich said a similar program in Michigan inspired him to offer the bill. He wanted to do something to show appreciation to Alaska’s essential workers who persevered during the pandemic, he said.
“This is very specific to the pandemic and all of those folks who have had to continue working in all of those jobs where they are really exposed to the virus,” Begich said. “What it really is doing is saying thank you for the work you did by putting yourself on the line.”
The program would require recipients to have at least one year of residency in Alaska. The eligible occupations listed in the bill include hospital and nursing home personnel; personal care attendants; child care providers; employees of personal protective equipment manufacturers; public safety workers; janitorial workers; solid waste disposal workers; and document or record destruction personnel.
Begich said he plans to amend the bill to add bank tellers, restaurant workers, retail workers, utility workers, postal workers, human service workers, hospitality workers and more.
“We’re trying to make this available to those that were exposed as a consequence of doing their jobs,” Begich said.
The program is expected to cost about $2.7 million, and Begich is proposing to pay for it with money from the state’s higher education endowment fund, which funds scholarships and other education programs, he said. Senate Bill 10 has the support of the AFL-CIO, Alaska’s largest labor organization.
Fairbanks Sen. Click Bishop, a Republican and co-chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, said he looks forward to working on the bill.
“We have no idea the sacrifice these people have put themselves in every day to make sure we get our medicine, to make sure we eat, to make sure we get our trash hauled away and our groceries stocked on the shelves,” Bishop said. “I would just say we owe them a debt I don’t think we are ever going to be able to repay.”
Fairbanks Sen. Scott Kawasaki, a Democrat, said the bill offers people a hand up during challenging times.
“I like to see Alaskans have tools to dream, and this affords them opportunity to anyone who wants to take it,” he wrote in a text message.
The program would be operated by the Alaska Commission on Postsecondary Education. Qualified grant applicants would need a high school diploma or equivalent. The tuition grant is proposed to be used for full-time or part-time postsecondary education. A grade point average of 2.0 or better would be required, according to the bill.
An essential worker who was laid off could qualify under Begich’s proposal so long as the person was working on Jan. 31, 2020, which is when former U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex M. Azar II declared a federal public health emergency due to COVID-19.
Begich said he is proposing to set a deadline of Dec. 31 of this year for people interested in the grant program to make their interest known.
Applicants would need to show that they submitted a Free Application for Federal Student Aid and accepted other state and federal aid programs for which they qualify, according to the bill. Qualified applicants would need to have fewer than 90 credit hours in a postsecondary program.
The essential worker tuition grant program would end in 2025.
A companion bill will be introduced in the Alaska House of Representatives, Begich said.
