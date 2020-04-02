Four students will receive $500 scholarships from Kids Voting North Alaska. The scholarships provide financial assistance to high school graduates who will attend post-secondary education and continue to be active in promoting citizenship and participation in the democratic process. Kids Voting North Alaska is a non-profit that sponsors a program that allows all students to vote in mock elections and promotes voting literacy in the schools.
The recipients are:
Talya Edgerley is a senior at Hutchison High School. Talya plans to join the Rollins College Bonner Leaders Program, a cohort-based community service program that pairs undergraduate students with local nonprofit organizations to continue community service work.
Emma Richmond attends West Valley High School. Wildlife Biology at University of Alaska Fairbanks will be her declared major.
Although he hasn’t finalized his university choice, North Pole High School senior Jakob Wade intends to major in Public Policy.
Ella Bailey attends Lathrop High School. Her goal is to earn a Bachelor of Science, Health Science degree from Boise State University.