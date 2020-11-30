Alaska State Troopers are investigating a quadruple homicide in the Matanuska-Susitna Valley area.
According to a trooper news release, four people died at two locations early this morning.
A suspect in all four deaths has been taken into custody with the assistance of Anchorage police and Wasilla police.
The homicides are under investigation by General Investigative Unit troopers based in Palmer. Alaska Bureau of Investigation troopers and Palmer police are assisting the investigation.
More information will be released as it becomes available, according to the release.
