Brianna Gray is a soldier, nonprofit owner and single mother of two. Greg Kahoe is a former West Valley High School science teacher and current education faculty member at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. April Smith is a former real estate agent and current homeschool mother of 10. What do these three community members have in common? They are all seeking to beat incumbent Sean Rice for Fairbanks North Star Borough School District Seat F in the Oct. 6 local election.
Brianna Gray
Gray’s two elementary-age children attend public school locally. She is also a product of the Fairbanks school district herself. Born in Anchorage, Gray spent her early childhood in Southcentral before moving with her family to Fairbanks in seventh grade, at which point she attended Ryan Middle School and West Valley High School.
She received an associate’s degree in applied business management and a bachelor’s degree in economic and business development with a focus on rural development from UAF. She also holds a master’s in leadership and human resources from Walden University and a master’s certificate in government contracting from Villanova University.
Gray works as a family readiness specialist for Fort Wainwright and runs a nonprofit called Wellness Worthy that focuses on life coaching and holistic wellness. She has worked in community organizing, as an adjunct faculty at UAF and has spent time on state and local boards creating policy, writing grants and managing budgets and has most recently served on the school district’s diversity committee.
For Gray, running for the school board seemed like a natural progression.
“I’ve always been involved in education and the community, and now that my children are older, everything is in alignment for me to take this step,” she said.
Her number one goal if elected is to elevate student voices in their own education process.
“I believe education is a community focus and everyone should be involved. We must make sure students’, staff and educators’ input is heard,” Gray said.
That means celebrating the diversity and multicultural aspects of the Fairbanks community in all aspects of education, including curriculum and leadership.
Gray fully supports expanding a list of inclusive history and literature electives proposed last year, including Black history, women’s history and LGBTQ history.
“I am 100% a proud Black and Indigenous woman, and when I was in school, I wish I had that. It’s so hard to sit in the classroom and listen to how my people were hurt but hear nothing about our successes and nothing about how history has set up systemic racism,” she said.
Gray emphasized that the new courses would be electives, seeking to quell some of the concerns from particular community members who take issue with the topics.
“There is nothing wrong with options,” Gray said. “When our curriculum is a mirror of our community, that really sets us up well to figure out how we can heal through education.”
Other priorities include increasing enrollment and advocating for full state funding.
On the subject of how to approach education during the coronavirus pandemic, Gray said input from teachers is a must.
“I honestly think we should ask our educators; they know their classrooms best,” she said. “But I am someone who’s an advocate for options. Some kids need to be back in school, and we should work on that but also ensuring staff and educators are ready for this. I don’t want to send our kids back without a plan.”
Gray is supportive of a hybrid teaching method, with some students taught in person and others having the option of distance education if that is desired.
Greg Kahoe
Kahoe is known among Fairbanks’ West side families as a beloved high school chemistry teacher. He taught science and math at West Valley High School and Monroe Catholic High School for more than two decades collectively before moving up the hill to UAF, where he currently works in the School of Education’s Secondary Education Department teaching foundational education courses and advising and placing student teachers throughout the community and state.
Kahoe has lived in Fairbanks since 1996. He has two children, both of whom attended West Valley High School.
His long history in local education and passion for the process is what has driven him to run for the school board.
“I’ve seen all aspects of it,” he said. “What I can do is lend a view of using science and data to improve outcomes.”
Kahoe is not a fan of personalized education and would like to see test scores improve statewide.
“Fairbanks students haven’t improved for a number of years,” he added. “If things like personalized learning are working, why haven’t we seen any improvements?”
Personalized learning is taking teaching away from the teachers themselves and putting it in the hands of outside interests selling personalized learning software that only costs additional funding and requires additional training, he explained.
Kahoe also feels strongly that students should return to in-person learning in schools.
“We could take our structure from other schools across the state and nation that have already gone back and in a safe manner,” he said. “This includes things like social distancing, protective hand washing, understanding how it’s spread and minimizing spread. We know the science says students are at the least risk for getting COVID of all the age groups.”
Another topic Kahoe is looking forward to taking on is the search for a new superintendent.
With regard to some of the more controversial curriculum proposals made over the last year, Kahoe supports the more inclusive electives as long as they stay electives.
“The way the school district rolled it out and let parents testify, I think they did a good job,” he said. “I think an elective for English in one of those topics isn’t out of the range of reasonableness to let kids choose some of the reading and courses they want. There is some misinformation; it’s not a requirement, they are simply electives.”
Sean Rice
Rice was born in Kotzebue and moved to Fairbanks with his family as a child and attended University Park Elementary School, Ryan Middle School and West Valley High School.
He was first elected to the school board in 2008 and has run every three years since then.
Rice has been married for 22 years and has two grown daughters, both of them North Pole High School graduates. Rice began work as a temporary laborer in 1999, was promoted to a permanent position in 2003 and became a foreman in 2009 for the city of Fairbanks Public Works Department.
One of the things he feels most passionate about is taking steps to include working-class parents in the education process.
“I have been a construction worker since I became a father, and I started feeling disconnected from some of the parents and teachers when my daughters were going to then-called Badger Road Elementary. So I joined the PTA and after one year I decided to run for president of the PTA. One thing I’ve always done since then is look out for working-class parents. People who are trying to provide while also trying to parent.”
That included moving ice cream socials and other family gatherings to the evening when parents can attend. That goes for disciplinary hearings as well, Rice said.
Rice feels he can provide the consistency the board needs during such a tumultuous time right now.
“We’re losing Wendy Dominique; she’s done a lot for the board, and with some of the new board members, what we really need is some consistency,” Rice said. “We need someone there with that history to pass along.”
Rice says he also feels strongly about bringing more recognition to Alaska Native children who are part of the public school system.
Parent involvement in education is vital, Rice added. That includes discretion with course selection, he said, referring to the proposed curriculum changes last year.
“Education isn’t final; I’m continuing my education right now,” Rice said. “What are we really trying to do? Should these be offered to families and kids as an option? Yes. Should they be mandated? No. Overall, we are not the guardians of these students; that’s still the parents, and they should have a choice in what topics their students are taught.”
Parent input should be a priority of whoever is selected as the new superintendent, Rice added. That will be a priority in his selection process for the position if he is reelected.
Another topic on which Rice feels strongly is the need to return to in-person education.
“We need to make sure we are providing the education these children deserve, and right now I don’t think that is happening,” he said. “We should be able to do that in a safe way with increased cleaning and proper PPE (personal protective equipment.”
April Smith
Parent involvement is of paramount importance for Smith as well.
The parent of 10 children, Smith is concerned about the direction the school district is going in.
Smith has lived in North Pole for 23 years, moving here from Pennsylvania with her husband, who is in the Air Force.
Up until recently, Smith was a real estate agent in town.
“But my husband and I felt there were better ways for me to be spending my time,” Smith said.
That includes parenting their children, homeschooling them and running for the school board.
Of their 10 children, six are in public school currently and one has already graduated.
“A number of things came up over my older son’s high school career that were shocking to me, and I was disappointed with myself that I didn’t have a better understanding of what the actual agenda of the school board and district were,” Smith said, explaining her impetus for running. “I started listening to board meetings, and I realized the board members either had an agenda that did not match with my personal values or they seemed apathetic to the destructive things I saw.”
One of the more problematic aspects of school board policy for Smith was their “obsession” with diversity and racial bias training.
“If elected, that’s something I would vote no against. I don’t feel like it’s the most important goal for the school board,” she said.
The school district itself is not the problem, Smith added.
“It’s not that our district is the worst and I want to come change everything. I was actually pleased with the opportunities my children have,” Smith said. “But the rule that there must be information about diversity in every single subject is completely irrelevant, and I don’t want my children taught that math is dehumanizing or be required to do word problems that teach them their way of life is wrong.”
To that end, Smith is not a proponent of the newly proposed electives in inclusive history and literature.
“I don’t support any classes that choose material based on the sexuality of the authors and I don’t support any material with explicit subject matter,” Smith said.
Those concerns overlap with Smith’s priorities for a new superintendent.
“I want someone who isn’t always looking for the next fad or the next new thing. That includes both subject matter and approaches to learning,” Smith said. “I want someone who is focused on traditional education.”
Currently, Smith has six children in six different grades who are doing online distance learning at home.
“I never would have voted in August to start school remotely. I felt like we were in the safe zone and I still feel in-person education is the way to go,” Smith said. “That means asking students to wear masks when they are able to with certain exceptions for special ed students or students with disabilities. I support smaller learning cohorts and increased cleaning, but I think kids need some human contact with other teachers and kids. This online learning is not working for everyone.”
