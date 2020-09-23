The six men and one woman running for the Borough Assembly met online to discuss local issues Tuesday.
Fairbanks North Star Borough finances, air pollution, recycling, public works projects, economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and more were highlighted at the forum hosted by the Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce in advance of the Oct. 6 local elections. The tone was friendly except for an exchange between Assemblyman Aaron Lojewski and his challenger for Seat H, Ryan VanReenan.
VanReenan pointed out that Lojewski voted no on June 25 on a resolution establishing priorities for 10 years of government building projects in the borough Capital Improvement Plan. At the time, Lojewski held that the plan had too much fluff and not enough maintenance.
“I wish Aaron had voted for it,” said VanReenan, a union laborer.
The assemblyman responded by saying that VanReenan was lying about his record.
While Lojewski voted no on the projects list, he supported the concept of making a long-term Capital Improvement Plan, helped craft the final product, and he voted in favor of ordinances around funding of the CIP.
Lojewski, a tour company owner and operator, voted yes on Aug. 17 to allocate $11.3 million to pay for projects in the CIP.
“I voted yes when the rubber meets the road,” the assemblyman said.
Another breakout moment of the forum was when Chris Ludtke, a political newcomer and a blaster at Fort Knox Gold Mine, said he is endorsing one of his opponents, former state Rep. Tammie Wilson.
Ludtke and Wilson are seeking assembly Seat D along with Donald Crocker, assistant director of Student Support Services at the University of Alaska Fairbanks and another political newcomer.
Wilson left the Alaska House of Representatives for a state government job advising Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s administration. She previously served on the assembly.
Ludtke, a first-time political candidate, said during an interview before the forum that he doesn’t want to split the conservative vote, and he is running to bring attention to his views, such as the idea that taxation is theft.
“I think we need to have the discussion of what the proper role of government is,” Ludtke said.
He plans to run for public office in the future.
“I am glad you are not going to go away,” Wilson told him. “We need more people involved in our government.”
Borough finances
All of the candidates expressed concern about upcoming challenges for balancing the borough budget.
Local leaders crafted the current $170 million borough spending plan using $7 million in revenue from a one-time court settlement.
“A lot of the services that we have already are razor thin,” said Shaun Tacke, a former assemblyman and local business owner who lost a bid for re-election last year.
He is challenging Assemblyman Jimi Cash for Seat E.
Tacke said he wants to provide more support for public education if possible. If cuts must be made, Tacke recommended spreading them around instead of eliminating a single department or service.
“I know that there are a lot of little parts and areas that we could take from,” he said.
Cash recommended that the borough sell off land to bring in more revenues or cut taxpayer subsidies to things like the Carlson Center.
The assemblyman, a contractor, said he would like to see more resources put toward maintaining borough buildings.
“If I were king for a day and I could direct money, I would direct it to facilities maintenance,” Cash said.
Lojewski also selected building maintenance for a funding priority. His opponent, VanReenan, selected public education.
Of the Seat D candidates, Crocker said education is his funding priority, Wilson mentioned ambulance service and Ludtke said emergency services.
Air pollution
All of the candidates acknowledged that wintertime meteorological events that cause chimney and tailpipe emissions to linger at ground level are a problem.
Tacke said the borough has a long way to go toward addressing spikes in pollution particulates, or PM2.5, which are almost double limits set by the federal Clean Air Act.
VanReenan said the borough’s powers are limited after a vote in 2018 that put the state in charge of air quality enforcement.
“It will always be reprehensible to me that we have areas of the borough where kids cannot play outside during recess,” VanReenan said.
He said that the only option the borough has is to “incentivize changing out solid fuel burning sources.”
Lojewski said he doesn’t like aspects of the state pollution control plan that curtail personal freedoms but it’s better than letting the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency “do what it wants to do.”
Crocker said the respiratory impacts from air pollution are especially serious during a global pandemic involving a respiratory illness.
Wilson is proud of the successes with reducing air pollution, she said. PM2.5 numbers have gone down.
Mathematical modeling shows that clean air is within reach in four years if residents curb wood burning on bad air days and switch to cleaner-burning home heating oil, according to the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation.
Ludtke said new sources of energy provided by the private sector are the solution.
“If we want to push for better air, we should be begging private companies to bring nuclear power up here and invest in a natural gas line,” he said.
Recycling and trash disposal sites
Cash said the state of trash disposal sites was the top issue he heard about last year when he canvassed the community.
Some residents like the reuse areas. Others see a big mess.
He said that the cost of transporting recyclables to places that can use the materials is a big barrier.
“One of the biggest hold ups is the ability to get goods somewhere where they can be made into something,” the assemblyman said.
Tacke said a discussion is needed about whether recycling should continue.
Crocker said the borough needs new equipment to improve the recycling program. The borough should model its program after the one in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, he added. “I would like to explore how to improve recycling efforts,” he said.
Ludtke suggested that the government get out of the trash business. “Something that no one wants to talk about: Is trash collection a proper role of government?” he asked.
Wilson said that she is glad that the borough resumed keeping transfer sites open for 24 hours.
“Maybe it could be privatized,” she said. “I think all options should be put on the table.”
Lojewski said the landfill is well run but the transfer sites are an ongoing problem with littering and loitering.
“The dumps are a mess,” agreed VanReenan. “We need to figure that out.”
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 459-7545. Follow her at twitter.com/FDNMborough.