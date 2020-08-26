A portion of the expanded hunt aimed at thinning the burgeoning Fortymile Caribou Herb will close at 11:59 p.m. Friday, according to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.
The closing affects Zone 1 and Zone 4 of fall registration hunt RC860. Zone 1 is an area accessible from the Steese Highway and Chena Hot Springs Road, and Zone 4 is in the White Mountains.
The hunt opened Aug. 10.
"Caribou harvest in Zones 1 and 4 in the first 19 days of the season is expected to meet the quota of 4,000 caribou for those zones," a Tuesday announcement from the Department of Fish and Game reads.
The hunt in Zone 2 and Zone 3 remains open. The department states that "caribou are abundant" in Zone 2, which is located in the roadless portions of Game Management Units 20B, 20D north of the Tanana River, and western Unit 20E, and that caribou are widely scattered in Zone 3, which is the Taylor Highway area in a part of Unit 20E.
"ADF&G staff will be monitoring the hunt carefully to minimize chances that the quota is exceeded in these zones," the department's notice reads.
The total allowable harvest for all four hunt zones combined is 5,000 caribou.
This year's allowable harvest of caribou is more than double last year’s fall and winter hunt quota combined.
The expanded fall hunt, which drew heavy vehicle traffic up the Steese Highway when it opened, is an effort to reduce the size of the Fortymile herd to a level that can be nutritionally supported by the land. The herd was at more than 83,000 animals prior to the start of the hunt.
Contact the newsroom at 459-7572.