The Fortymile fall registration caribou hunt in Zone 3 near the Taylor Highway will be closed Friday at 11:59 p.m. as hunters near the quota of 700 caribou, according to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.
The state hunting season is scheduled to remain open in Zone 2, where caribou are abundant. Zone 2 is located in roadless portions of Game Management Units 20B, 20D north of the Tanana River, and western Unit 20E.
The hunt opened on Aug. 10 and closed Aug. 28 in Zones 1 and 4 when the quotas in those road-accessible areas were reached.
The state determined that the Fortymile herd reached a peak population size of 80,000 in 2017, but the population has likely fallen since then due to a reduced nutritional status caused by overgrazing its range. The herd began showing signs of reduced nutritional status as it approached and exceeded 50,000 caribou.
To decrease the potential for additional long-term impacts to the range, the current management goal is to quickly reduce the herd to a size that will allow the nutritional condition to improve. Once the fall hunt is over, the department will reassess the herd’s nutritional condition before setting the winter harvest quota.
