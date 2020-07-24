On Thursday a color uncasing ceremony was held for the 1st Stryker Brigade to signify its return to Fort Wainwright from a nine-month deployment to Iraq, Kuwait and Syria.
Roughly 2,000, or half, of the brigade was deployed. According to Major Charlie Deitz, U.S. Army Alaska Public Affairs Officer, the last flight of 100 soldiers will land in Alaska “sometime next week.”
During the ceremony, the brigade’s flags are cased back up, symbolizing their return from combat. The ceremony involves speeches from leadership, during which different elements of the deployment are touched upon. The ceremony is usually a large affair, attended by several thousand soldiers with typically a couple hundred family members in the audience. This year, due to the ongoing pandemic, Dietz said it was a much smaller affair.
“All the leadership had their masks on, all their protective gear,” Dietz said. “The total number of people out there was less than 50. And we reduced the size of the crowd. There were maybe 20 people in the crowd and they were all spread out. We focused mainly on livestreaming the event on Facebook.”
During the deployment, according to Deitz, each of the brigade’s battalions was partnered with an Iraqi army unit. US soldiers were deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, which was supposed to see them focus on training and supporting Iraqi soldiers. According to Dietz, while much of this kind of activity did take place, focus was somewhat drawn elsewhere from the start
Dietz said, upon arrival, they were informed that the areas in which soldiers would be based were “relatively safe. Everything’s going well, no major problems.”
“I believe it was the first week we were there, that we had the rocket attack in Baghdad,” Dietz said. “These rocket attacks were pretty rare before that.”
According to Dietz, rocket attacks continued with high frequency throughout the deployment.
“As time went on, they seemed to increase and increase. Overall during our time there, there were over 200 launched at bases that coalition forces were at,” Dietz said.
On top of this, protests in Baghdad complicated the situation further.
“In October, Iraq as a whole and especially in Baghdad saw a lot of unrest, because the protesters were pretty angry at the government,” Dietz said. “The main gathering was less than two miles from our base in Baghdad. The Iraqi security forces we were partnering with were also significantly involved in dealing with those protesters.”
Dietz said that, over the year, more than 600 people were killed during protests. As a result of all of this, Dietz said, focus moved to protection of coalition forces.
“We had to be extremely careful, wear body armor all the time, we really reduced our operations,” he said. “We would still advise the Iraqis, but a lot more of our normal attention was protecting ourselves and tracking where these militias were going. Throughout the whole time, we were 100 percent committed to assisting the Iraqis whenever they asked and coordinating air support — that’s a big advantage we have.”
Dietz was quick to note that ISIS forces appear to have less of a presence in than they did before.
“Now, they’re just hiding in small groups, less than six, in the desert, just trying to get around,” Dietz said. “The attacks have continued on. I believe that as the bulk of our soldiers were leaving, the attacks were still happening,”
There were no combat deaths during the deployment and minimal injuries.
“I know there was a lot of worry about concussions, but that was surprisingly very small for us. Anyone evaluated was returned to duty within two weeks,” Dietz said.
Today, Fort Wainwright will be holding several change of command ceremonies for all six of its battalions. Much like the color uncasing, COVID-19 has turned this into an unusual event. Typically, each change of command ceremony would take place on its own and attendants usually number around 800.
“It’s been scaled down to less than 100 people in total. And all of them will be done simultaneously,” Dietz said. “It’s really unique. It’s basically like taking all seven games of the world series and putting them into one game.”
