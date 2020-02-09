A Fort Wainwright soldier was killed Friday afternoon when the vehicle he was driving collided with a truck on the Parks Highway.
According to a news release issued by Alaska State Troopers, Cameron Logwood, 21, was driving a Nissan Rogue southbound with two passengers when he ran into a northbound Ford F-350 rounding a curve at Mile 161 near Denali State Park. The driver of the truck took evasive action but was unable to avoid the collision.
Logwood died on scene and his passengers were treated for unspecified injuries. The driver of the truck and his passengers were not injured, according to the release.
Logwood’s next of kin have been notified.
Driving conditions at the time were poor, with heavy, blowing snow, icy roads and reduced visibility.
Troopers ask that motorists be aware of conditions and use caution when driving.
