U.S. Army officials have reported that a 21-year-old Fort Wainwright soldier died of natural causes Sunday at a Washington medical facility.
Spc. Wyatt Xavier Moore, originally from Brandon, Florida, was an intelligence analyst with Fort Wainwright’s 70th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division.
He joined the Army in June 2018 and served at Fort Jackson, South Carolina; Fort Huachuca, Arizona; and Fort Benning, Georgia, before coming to Alaska in May 2019.
Moore recently completed a year-long combat tour in Iraq in June.
Army officials did not elaborate on what was meant by “natural causes” but clarified that the death was not related to COVID-19. Moore died at the University of Washington Medical Center in Seattle.
The Army would not release details on how long Moore had been hospitalized nor what the cause of the hospitalization was.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Spc. Moore, who volunteered to serve his country as an American soldier, both in and out of combat,” said Lt. Col. Matthew Chase, commander of the 70th Engineer Battalion. “He was goal-oriented and a hard worker, a great intelligence analyst, and a dedicated friend. His kind character helped others through tough situations and he was there for his friends when needed. He will be truly missed.”
Moore’s awards and decorations include the Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Inherent Resolve Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.