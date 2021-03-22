Pearson Crosby is an innkeeper, marijuana activist/entrepreneur, former U.S. Marine and friend to military veterans.
He served two tours in the war in Iraq in the early 2000s, came back with physical and mental injuries, became addicted to pain pills and wound up in a veterans court in Philadelphia. It saved his life and now he is trying to get a veterans court in Fairbanks. Alaska has one of the highest concentrations of military veterans among the states.
Crosby, 35, operates Northern Sky Lodge with his partner — they are raising two children — and has his hands in multiple projects in the realms of cannabis and veterans affairs. One project aims to teach cannabis farming to veterans.
Crosby wound up in Alaska after following a long-time girlfriend from Pennsylvania, where he is from, to the University of Alaska Fairbanks. The relationship didn’t work out but Alaska did.
“I knew I loved it the moment I slid off the road in my truck. Before I could get out of my truck, there were two people pulled over ready to help get me out,” Crosby said during recent Zoom and telephone interviews.
He’s been working on getting a veterans court here for four years.
Crosby was featured in a 2014 Philadelphia Inquirer story about veterans and addiction.
He is the oldest of seven children from a close family outside of Philadelphia. He played high school sports and joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 2004 to test himself.
He loved serving, he said in an interview with the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.
“I think I did well. Most of my guys still talk to me,” Crosby said.
According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Crosby flourished in the Marines. He quickly became team leader before serving for five months in the Anbar Province.
“On his first patrol, sweeping the desert, he found a cache of 49 enemy landmines and a mortar. Two weeks later, when an Iraqi police officer was shot by a sniper, Crosby returned fire, then applied a tourniquet and an intravenous line, helping to save the man’s life,” according to the article.
His second tour, in 2007, was also in Anbar. That time he was a squad leader. Crosby carried more than 100 pounds of gear and walked 62 miles during one sweep. He searched bodies with blown off faces and was ordered to shoot dogs and light them on fire to prevent them from spreading disease.
Crosby was thrown from a Humvee that killed some fellow Marines and came back from war with horrible back pain and PTSD, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.
Crosby said after he left the Marines, he started taking a cocktail of prescription drugs. Before long, he was addicted. He was eventually charged with driving under the influence and spent his first night in jail. He was referred to the Philadelphia Veterans Court.
“It’s a program that forces you into treatment,” Crosby said. “It forces you into connecting with a veterans justice officer. It forces you to have a mentor.”
“It was life-changing,” he said.“It was a miracle for me.”
He detoxed from the pills and started going to physical therapy for his back. Crosby said the help that he received inspired him to get involved with veterans causes and he eventually began to mentor other troubled veterans.
“It was a way for me to keep myself in check,” Crosby said.
Crosby said he “slips up sometimes” but he’s no longer controlled by addiction.
He has been soliciting local leaders and the Alaska Court System to establish a Fairbanks Veterans Court and is hoping that it can be started through a grant to hire a special probation officer.
Crosby said he knows of a veteran in jail in Fairbanks right now on felony charges, including attempted murder, who could benefit from a veterans court. Anchorage has a veterans court.
Veterans represent more than 10% of Alaska’s population.
Crosby has been featured on the cover of High Times magazine. He owns a marijuana transportation company and believes that marijuana can help veterans heal.
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 459-7545. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMborough.