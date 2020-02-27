A 21-year-old former substitute teacher faces federal child sex abuse charges for allegedly engaging in inappropriate conduct with minors in the village of Kivalina.
Jayson Knox asked an 11-year-old girl and a 12-year-old girl to send him nude photos, contacted a 14-year-old girl multiple times on Facebook Messenger over the course of two summers, asked a 15-year-old- and 16-year-old-girl to meet him together and later asked the 16 year old girl to come to his house while he was alone, according to a federal criminal complaint filed Thursday in Anchorage.
The first allegations against Knox were reported in September 2019 and Alaska State Troopers conducted an investigation. Knox told troopers he started contacting underage girls when he started working at the school in 2018. He admitted to contacting the five girls listed in the complaint and admitted to contacting other girls as well. Knox told troopers that some of the contacts were requests to "hang out" and other contacts were "just for nudes," according to the complaint.
The FBI took over the investigation after troopers contacted them on Feb. 3. Agents flew to Kivalina Feb. 25 and conducted multiple interviews with minors Knox allegedly approached and communicated with. The 12-year-old told agents her father texted Knox and confronted him about his behavior after she told him Knox had been messaging her. In the texts, Knox apologized and said "I'm jus tired of being alone and facing my battles." The girl's father replied, "Find somebody your age but not my baby," according to the complaint.
Knox was arrested Wednesday and charged with attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, transfer of obscene matter to a minor and attempted coercion and enticement of a minor.
If convicted, Knox faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years to life in federal prison. The actual sentence will be based upon the seriousness of the offense and whether Knox has a prior criminal history, according to a news release issued Thursday by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Anchorage.
Anyone with further knowledge about Knox's activities is asked to contact the FBI's Anchorage office at 907-276-4441.
Kivalina is a village of about 375 people located 81 miles northwest of Kotzebue.
Contact staff writer Dorothy Chomicz at 459-7582. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMcrime.