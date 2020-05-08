Former Alaska Lt. Gov. Byron Mallott has died at age 77 of a reported heart attack.
Mallott served as lieutenant governor under former Gov. Bill Walker. The two won the governor's race on an independent ticket in 2014, but Mallott resigned in late 2018 after accusations of "inappropriate comments" surfaced.
Walker, who remained close friends with Mallott after losing a re-election bid, said he spoke to Mallott just 10 days ago.
"It was a huge shock," Walker said this afternoon. "Byron and I had a very unique relationship and I think it's unmatched. The way we came together as a unity ticket, the way we governed. Our relationship went far beyond politics. It's a huge loss. I was just so honored to have spent the time with him that I did. The way we made decisions, how we looked at Alaska and at Alaska's future."
Born in Yakutat, Mallott is survived by his wife, Toni Mallott, and five children. Throughout his career, Mallott held a number of high positions, including as mayor of Juneau and of Yakutat, executive director of the Alaska Permanent Fund Corp., chairman and president of Sealaska Corp. and president of the Alaska Federation of Natives.
House Speaker Bryce Edgmon, I-Dillingham, released a statement soon after Mallott's death became public knowledge celebrating Mallott's leadership of Alaska's Native community. He called him "a strong leader in the Alaska Native community for many years."
"He was instrumental in the passing of the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act among other accomplishments," he said. "My deepest condolences and prayers go out to his wife Toni, his children and grandchildren and his home communities of Yakutat and Juneau."
Jeff Turner, press secretary for Gov. Mike Dunleavy, said the governor is preparing a statement on Mallott's passing that will be released later today.
AFN President Julie Kitka said the federation will be releasing a statement later today.
This story will be updated.
Contact staff writer Erin McGroarty at 459-7544. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMpolitics.