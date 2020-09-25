Tammie Wilson is a 59-year-old state policy adviser who was elected to the Alaska House of Representatives five times. Donald Crocker is a 38-year-old assistant director of Student Support Services at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. Chris Ludtke is a 34-year-old blaster at Fort Knox Gold Mine.
These are the candidates for Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly Seat D. The election is Oct. 6.
Crocker wants to increase support for public schools and encourage environmentally-conscious decision making at the borough.
Ludtke and Wilson want to privatize services and cut taxes.
Whoever wins will help decide how to spend hundreds of millions of public dollars over the next three years; how land can be used; which public buildings are remodeled and which could be torn down.
Donald Crocker
Crocker is the political newcomer this election season who has raised the most money. As of Sept. 8 campaign disclosure reports, he’d collected more than $7,000 in political contributions.
His supporters include Assemblywoman Leah Berman Williams, Assemblywoman Liz Lyke, Assemblyman Matt Cooper and former Assemblyman Geoffry Wildridge.
Sixteen years ago, Crocker was living in California, juggling a full-time job at Disneyland and full-time college classes. A friend was moving to Fairbanks to attend UAF and Crocker decided to check it out.
He planned to spend a year here to readjust and refocus on his education. One year led to two.
“Eventually I was like, ‘You know what, this is my home,’” Crocker said in an interview.
He has a master’s degree in professional communication from UAF and management experience. He ran The Pub at UAF and co-founded and managed the Fairbanks Ladies of Wrestling.
A few years ago, Crocker started volunteering at Bread Line Inc., a soup kitchen. He joined the board of directors and was later elected board president. He decided to enter politics last year after deep cuts were proposed to state services. Crocker felt that vulnerable people, such as Pioneers Home residents, needed a voice and were getting overlooked.
Crocker said he thrives on working with others and strives to keep an “open heart and open ears.”
“We are in times that are unclear and uncertain,” he said. “We need leaders that are willing to collaborate.”
Crocker thinks the borough is doing a good job with its coronavirus response.
If cuts must be made to borough government, he would look at spreading them around and finding new efficiencies, he said.
Crocker would like to see the borough offer tax incentives to property owners who adopt energy efficiencies, he said.
Chris Ludtke
Ludtke came to Alaska looking for a lifestyle with maximum private property rights and personal freedoms, he said.
He drove up the Alaska Highway from the Minneapolis suburbs and enrolled at UAF where he began studying chemistry.
Car troubles and other financial challenges meant he needed to earn more money so he paused his studies.
“I got real lucky with the job at Fort Knox — possibly the coolest job I’ll ever have,” he said.
Ludtke is running for Borough Assembly with a singular focus on fighting taxation and “ending government theft.”
“I have a big problem with the taxpayers being forced to subsidize things like the Carlson Center, the Big Dipper, Pioneer Park and Mary Siah,” he said.
Too many people pay high tax bills for entertainment venues that they don’t use, he said.
“I have a big problem with people being forced to pay for other people’s entertainment,” Ludtke said. “I don’t think those are proper roles of government to be subsidizing entertainment.”
Ludtke approves of services such as animal control and emergency response but said too many borough services are not needed.
Ludtke has previously held a job as an overnight supervisor at Fred Meyer. One of his proudest professional accomplishments was increasing sales in the sporting goods department, he said.
“I am not afraid of hard work at all,” he said. “Everywhere I have worked, I have always tried to improve the processes just a little bit.”
Ludtke sees himself as a long-shot candidate and said that he plans to vote for his opponent Tammie Wilson. He is not seeking campaign contributions or spending money in his bid for Seat D.
“If we split the vote, I don’t want that,” he said. “She has a better shot at winning.”
Still, Ludtke is planning to continue running for local office in future years. He thinks the community needs to rethink the proper role of government.
“I am going to keep coming back and keep running until the theft stops,” he said.
Tammie Wilson
The wife, mother and grandmother made a name for herself in politics in the early 2000s as a champion of private property rights after a complaint about too many things in her yard led to pressure from the borough to put up a fence.
She became a regular on local talk radio and was the force behind borough ballot measures aimed at fighting borough regulations on home heating. She lost her first run for the Borough Assembly in 2006 and again in 2007 but won after running unopposed in 2008. Wilson left the assembly the next year after she was appointed to the Alaska Legislature to represent North Pole.
She has also run two unsuccessful campaigns for borough mayor. She continues to campaign on private property rights, small government and low taxes.
Since moving to North Pole from Illinois in the early 2000s, Wilson has volunteered at multiple local nonprofit organizations, including Santa’s Clearinghouse, Christmas in Ice, Santa’s Helpers and Love in the Name of Christ, serving on the board. She has a bachelor’s degree of science in education and once owned an antique and collectibles store.
If elected to the assembly, Wilson would review borough services and determine if some could be provided by the private sector, she said.
“We need to have a sustainable budget,” Wilson wrote in an email. “With COVID-19, many businesses have had to shut their doors and many people been out of work. Tourism is almost nonexistent.”
She wrote that “the borough will have to take a close look and determine if what they are doing is a function of a second class borough or whether or not the private sector might be able to provide the same service better and more affordable.”
From 2006-2008, she served on the Golden Valley Electric Association’s membership advisory committee.
After joining the state Legislature, she served on the committees for transportation, labor and commerce, health and social services, finance, and more.
Wilson sponsored legislation extending good Samaritan protections to building and business owners that provide automated external defibrillators. She also is behind a law that grants people credit toward a prison sentence for time spent in community-based treatment programs or under electronic monitoring while awaiting trial.
She sponsored an “act restricting the publication of certain records of criminal cases on a publicly available Internet website.” That act was signed into law by then-Gov. Bill Walker in 2016.
“I would not offer any new borough services at this time,” Wilson wrote in the email. “The assembly will be required to look at each and every service and the costs to determine whether or not it is something the government should be offering or whether or not it can be accomplished by the private sector.”
Wilson said the current municipal budget was balanced with the help of a $7 million one-time court settlement.
“Those funds will not be available this (coming) year, causing the borough assembly to start with a deficit,” she said.
Campaign disclosure records show that Wilson has raised at least $3,980 with a $250 donation from the Republican Women of Fairbanks.
