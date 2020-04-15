A former legislative aide has been charged with sexually abusing an 11-year-old girl late last month after giving her alcohol and marijuana.
Benjamin P. Anderson-Agimuk, 27, of Bethel, was arrested April 2 and arraigned at the Bethel courthouse April 3 on one count of felony sexual abuse of a minor and two counts of furnishing alcohol to a person under the age of 21.
Bethel police responded to the public library April 2 for a sexual assault report and found an 11-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl lying on the ground in front of the building, according to a criminal complaint filed in the case. The 11-year-old said she’d been raped by Anderson-Agimuk — aka “Bam Bam” — after he got her and the older girl drunk and high. The girl said she had protected the older girl from getting raped.
The 11-year-old repeatedly stated that she’d been raped, according to the complaint.
Police contacted the younger girl’s mother, who said her daughter had spent the night with the older girl the night before. The older girl’s mother told police she went to bed at 1 a.m. and both girls were at her house at that time.
The 14-year-old told police the younger girl said she’d been talking to Anderson-Agimuk and was going to meet him at the teen center. Both girls left the older girl’s house at 5 a.m., met with Anderson-Agimuk and rode around in his vehicle. The 14-year-old said he gave them drinks and smoked marijuana with them until she blacked out. The girl said she didn’t know what happened after that, according to the complaint.
This is not the first time Anderson-Agimuk has been accused of sexually assaulting a minor. According to the same complaint cited above, Bethel police responded on March 5 to a report of a juvenile female passed out at Anderson-Agimuk’s apartment. The 16-year-old girl’s mother contacted police at the scene and said Anderson-Agimuk gave her daughter alcohol and had sex with her.
The woman said Anderson-Agimuk told her he picked the girl up, brought her to his apartment and gave her a little bit of alcohol. He also told the girl’s mother that even if he did have sex with her daughter, it was legal because the girl was 16, according to the complaint.
Police investigators detained Anderson-Agimuk and questioned him at the police station. Police applied for a warrant to perform a suspect sexual assault kit on Anderson-Agimuk, but he was released from custody at his attorney’s request before the warrant was granted. Subsequent attempts to find him and serve the warrant were unsuccessful at that time, according to the complaint.
Anderson-Agimuk worked as a legislative aide for House District 38 Rep. Zach Fansler from May 2017 until Fansler resigned February 2018 due to assault allegations. Anderson-Agimum returned to Bethel to head a panel charged with finding a replacement for Fansler. Anderson-Agimuk worked for Fansler’s replacement, Tiffany Zulkosky, until December 2018.
Anderson-Agimuk attended the University of Alaska Fairbanks and was active in student government there. According to his LinkedIn profile, he served as a senator and public relations committee chair for the Associated Students of the University of Alaska Fairbanks from September 2015 to April 2016, and was the senate chair from September 2016 to May 2017.
Contact staff writer Dorothy Chomicz at 459-7582. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMcrime.