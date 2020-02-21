A former state-licensed foster care provider charged last week with two counts of sexual assault was indicted Friday on 16 additional counts for incidents dating back to 1996.
Paul Michael Worman, 56, was accused late last month of soliciting sex acts from a male underage minor in exchange for alcohol, odd jobs and cigarettes, according to a criminal complaint filed in the case. The alleged victim told Alaska State Troopers that Worman got him drunk on whiskey and twice forced him to perform sexual acts against his will.
Investigators searched Worman’s phone and found multiple messages between him and underage minors, including sexually explicit images and requests by Worman for specific sexual acts to be performed on him or by him, according to the complaint. Worman was arrested and charged with the first two counts on Feb. 13.
The indictment lists a total of four victims. Thirteen of the counts are for the alleged abuse of a minor, whom Worman was in a position of authority over. The abuse took place between Oct. 10, 1996, and December 1998 and the victim was 13 years old when it began, according to the indictment.
The abuse of the three other alleged victims took place between June 2018 and December 2019, according to the indictment.
While investigating the initial allegations against Worman, trooper investigators discovered he had been a state-licensed foster care provider for nearly two decades until allegations that he was grooming underage males for sexual favors surfaced in 2017. The complaint does not say who those allegations were reported to and why they were not forwarded to troopers at the time.
Worman is charged with three counts of first-degree sexual assault of a minor, 11 counts of second-degree sexual assault, three counts of second-degree solicitation of sexual contact without consent, and one count of second-degree attempted sexual assault.
First-degree sexual abuse of a minor is an unclassified felony with a sentencing range of 20 to 30 years in prison and a $500,000 fine.
Second-degree sexual assault is a class B felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $100,000 fine.
Attempted second-degree solicitation and attempted second-degree sexual assault are both class C felonies punishable by up to five years in prison and a $50,000 fine.
Worman will be arraigned on his new charges at 2 p.m. Wednesday in Fairbanks Superior Court.
