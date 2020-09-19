A 36-year-old former Fairbanks man faces 15 counts of sexual abuse of a minor for allegedly abusing a young girl over the course of several years.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Fairbanks court this week, Danny Sowers molested and raped the girl from 2013 to 2015. She was 5 years old when the abuse reportedly began.
The case came to light in May of this year after the girl, now 12, told a therapist who then notified the state Office of Children’s Services. Alaska State Troopers were also notified, and a forensic interview of the girl was held at child advocacy center Stevie’s Place on May 15.
The girl’s mother confirmed the girl was seen by medical personnel approximately 14 times due to genital injuries and infections during the time period that she was being abused. The girl had to undergo surgery to repair some of the damage, according to the complaint.
A medical professional notified the Office of Children’s Services in 2013 that the girl had health issues not normal for a child her age and that they were likely the result of sexual abuse. The state agency failed to follow up and did not notify troopers at the time, according to trooper investigator Al Bell.
The girl’s mother told investigators she once caught Sowers naked with the child and told him not to do that anymore. The girl’s younger brother told investigators he saw Sowers raping his sister and hid in the closet because he was afraid.
The girl and her brother were put into state custody in 2015 for an unrelated matter, according to Bell.
Sowers is from Fairbanks but currently lives in Texas. The Fairbanks District Attorney’s office has applied for an arrest warrant in the case and is awaiting approval from the Fairbanks court.
