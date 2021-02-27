A former employee of the Department of Homeland Security was indicted on numerous counts of sexual assault and arrested this week, officials said Friday.
Anchorage District Attorney Brittany Dunlop announced Friday evening that an Anchorage grand jury indicted Bert Christopher Heitstuman on seven counts of sexual assault in the second degree and one count of attempted sexual assault in the second degree. Heitstuman was arrested on Thursday.
Five of the seven charges stem from conduct prosecutors allege happened during Heitstuman’s time with the Department of Homeland Security as a federal protective service law enforcement specialist. Heitstuman is accused of sexually assaulting three women over a six-year period between 2012 and 2018.
The indictment is the result of a multi-year investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Anchorage Police Department, with collaboration from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Alaska and the State of Alaska Department of Law, according to the press release.
If convicted, Heitstuman faces a sentence of up to 99 years in prison. Heitstuman is being held on a $11,000 cash-only bond with a round the clock third-party custodian required.
