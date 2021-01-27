The Senate Finance Committee kicked off on Wednesday in Juneau with new leadership — Fairbanks Sen. Click Bishop is co-chairman — and an overview of Alaska’s 10-year oil production outlook, which is projected to be stable provided new developments come online.
The state is forecasting for declining production at existing oil fields, but new projects will make up the difference, according to a presentation by Maduabuchi Pascal Umekwe, commercial analyst with the Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Oil and Gas.
Oil production in Alaska has held steady at about 500,000 barrels of oil per day since 2016. Bishop is optimistic that Alaska can maintain that to 2030, he said.
“The bright spot is your future fields and projects that are under evaluation. By 2030, if they all come in as advertised, we will still be doing closer to 500,000 barrels a day. That’s the good news,” the senator said. “Without the new developments coming online, we would be down to 300,000 or a little less by 2030.”
Umekwe provided a status update on “key future projects,” showing that some are producing oil now while others are still ramping up.
One project, the first offshore oil drilling development in federal Arctic waters, is stalled due to litigation. The Liberty project, which is anticipated to produce up to 70,000 barrels of oil per day if it goes forward, was approved in 2018 and then overturned by a decision of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit.
Hilcorp, which acquired the project, estimates the Liberty Unit contains about 150 million barrels of “recoverable, high-quality crude oil.”
Contesting the project are the Center for Biological Diversity, Friends of the Earth, Greenpeace, Defenders of Wildlife and Pacific Environment, all represented by Earthjustice, on the basis that potential oil spills would threaten polar bears and Arctic communities.
The biggest new project, known as the Willow project, is being developed by ConocoPhillips and could produce as much as 160,000 barrels of oil a day, starting in 2025, for a total of 590 million barrels of oil, according to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management.
An environmental analysis on the project has been approved, and the next step is an application for a permit to drill, according to Lesli J. Ellis-Wouters, communications director for the BLM.
The Willow project is being developed in an area known as the National Petroleum Reserve. Up to three drilling sites were approved, and the field is anticipated to offer 1,000 jobs during peak construction with another 400 operations jobs during its 30-year life.
A project known as Greater Mooses Tooth 2, or GMT2, also being developed by ConocoPhillips, is anticipated to begin production by the end of the year, according to Umekwe. That development is also in the North Slope’s National Petroleum Reserve.
The environmental review is complete, according to Ellis-Wouters. The 30-year project is estimated to produce 40,000 barrels of oil per day.
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 459-7545. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMborough.