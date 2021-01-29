Richard Hernandez thought he would have a nice quiet day manning the front door of the Fairbanks Community Food Bank on Thursday.
He was wrong.
As soon as the doors opened at 9 a.m., a steady stream of people began showing up to collect free masks the Food Bank handed out on behalf of Ford Motor Company. By 2:45 p.m., 15,000 masks had flown out the door.
The giveaway was part of a program by Ford dealerships, to distribute more than one million medical-grade face masks in neighborhoods across the Pacific Northwest, including Fairbanks. Alaska was allotted 70,000 masks.
The Ford Fund partnered with the Fairbanks Community Food Bank and Seekins Ford dealership to make that program happen here.
“I am more surprised than anybody,” said Samantha Kirstein, of the Food Bank. “When Ford proposed this to us, I said to the person who organized it, ‘Everybody has masks. I don’t know if we can give any away. Most people have their favorite.’”
To her astonishment, there were apparently plenty of folks who needed masks. That included senior citizen agencies and other social service agencies, as well as plenty of individuals.
“One lady came in and got two bags for a senior citizen group,” Hernandez said. “An hour later, she came back for two more bags.”
“I never had so many people bless me,” he said. “They were all nice people.”
Each bag contained 200 masks.
The Fairbanks Community Food Bank already enjoys strong support from the Ford Motor Company. Ford provides a grant for the Food Bank’s Childhood Hunger program and strongly supported the Food Bank’s peanut butter drive February through May 2020, when grocery stores had empty shelves, Kirstein said.
“When COVID hit, they very quickly and thoughtfully provided as many masks as we could use, and they are doing it again in 2021,” she said recently.
Those masks came in handy for staff, volunteers, to be included in food boxes, and now handed out to the community at this special event.
Since August 2020, Ford and the Ford Fund, the company’s philanthropic arm, have delivered more than 50 million masks to nonprofit organizations, state and local officials, first responders, schools, community groups and Ford dealerships nationwide. Ford’s goal is to produce 100 million medical-grade masks for donations to at-risk communities by mid-2021.
