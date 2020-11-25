Several Fairbanks organizations that traditionally distribute Thanksgiving meals are expecting a higher demand for food this year.
“A lot of people in the community are hurting right now,” Krystel Marino, Fairbanks Rescue Mission’s development director. “They can’t afford the meal with their families.”
Fairbanks Community Food Bank is expecting to beat its record of serving the total of more than 100,000 pounds of food to 2,500 households, Director Anne Weaver said.
She explained that in regular years, the number of households is closer to 2,000, and they reached 2,500 only once. This year, they expect to surpass that amount.
A lot of the people who have been the Food Bank’s donors have become food recipients after losing their jobs during the pandemic, Weaver explained.
On Tuesday, Food Bank volunteers packed boxes with produce that people can use for making Thanksgiving dinners.
“We can never promise turkey in every box, but we will provide produce for a meal,” Weaver said.
Just two weeks ago, the Food Bank didn’t have a quarter what they were going to need, but after the community and local businesses donated the produce, they feel ready to meet the need for food, she said.
“In the time of a pandemic there is so much hopelessness, and people are wondering, ‘How can I possibly help?’ They want to be active, they want to help each other,” she said. “This community has chosen to stand up for their neighbors.”
The Food Bank will distribute produce today from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 547 Seventh Ave., and from noon to 2 p.m. at Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 1005 St Nicholas Dr., in North Pole.
On Thursday, the Rescue Mission will serve a holiday to-go breakfast starting at 9.30 a.m. and dinner from 3-4 p.m.
The organization prepares to receive at least 200 to 300 people, which is more than in previous years, Marino said.
For those who want some variety on Thanksgiving, Breadline will be serving breakfast from 7.30-9.30 a.m.
“Every year, our chef Matt makes a good hearty breakfast on Thanksgiving,” Director Hannah Hill said. “This year, we were specifically asked not to do turkey, so we’ll have something different.”
The Fairbanks Senior Center plans to deliver traditional turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes on Thursday. Their Meals on Wheels volunteers will drive to 225 people, 85 people more than they served in July.
Other places that will serve holiday meals include the Immaculate Conception Church, Hope Church and Journey Church.
