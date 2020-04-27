The nation’s doctors are on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
At metropolitan hospitals slammed with patients in ICU units and emergency rooms, physicians are putting their lives at risk to tend to the sick or dying.
For Fairbanks doctors, even those not directly facing COVID-19 head on, the pandemic is always there, always lurking. And while Alaska has seen a slowdown in COVID-19 patients — the state had 341 cases as of Sunday, with 80 of those in the Fairbanks North Star Borough — the pandemic has changed doctors’ daily routines.
In Fairbanks, new and upcoming doctors are finding themselves dealing with the coronavirus, often indirectly. It’s part of the conversations they are having when making rounds and in their training, and it’s becoming a part of their careers.
Two new doctors and a medical student in Fairbanks shared their experiences with the disease and how it is affecting their lives and their work.
Carla Cartagena
Dr. Carla Cartagena is a new pediatrician at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital and Tanana Valley Clinic, and she comes with Fairbanks ties. Her father was in the military at Fort Wainwright, and after he retired, their family called Fairbanks home. She attended the University of Alaska Fairbanks before going to medical school at the University of Washington.
Life before COVID-19 was a fairly consistent routine: Get to the hospital or clinic early in the morning, go over patient charts, make rounds, and talk to parents and examine patients. Now, with a pandemic across the globe, she has to be more flexible in what she tackles.
“You have to go with the flow,” she said. “As much as you can, you have to have a schedule, but that can change.”
Since she is working with young patients, many of them small children, she’s more vigilant than normal in suiting up with gloves and protective gear. Even though she is not treating any COVID-19 positive patients, she’s not taking chances and is talking to both her young patients and their parents about the disease.
“It’s tricky because you don’t want to scare them,” she said of treating children. “One of the first things I do is use hand-washing. We wash hands, sing ‘Happy Birthday,’ talk about germs and how to keep safe while keeping their parents and grandparents safe. But it’s the same talk we all have about using good hygiene.”
One of the things Cartagena wasn’t quite prepared for was the pandemic itself. Like lots of medical professionals, she’s treating patients while keeping up with the latest research and COVID-19 data.
“There was absolutely no pandemic 101,” she said. “The is all brand new territory, and I feel like it’s brand new territory. In terms of being a community, it’s not just doctors but businesses and people knowing where the state is coming from. I feel the majority of people understand and are super cooperative, and it makes it easier for us.”
She’s trying to pass that on to parents as well, encouraging them to talk to children about what’s happening while explaining it on a level that won’t scare young patients.
“Before the mandates came out, families started asking how to talk to kids about it, so we talked about those concerns,” she said. “I’ve seen the community do what they’re supposed to be doing. I’m happy to hear they’re responding in such a positive way. I have no doubt we’ll get better, and it will take some time to get there.”
Travis Kinane
Travis Kinane is in the middle of learning it all. At 29 years old, he’s a medical student doing clinical work in Fairbanks, where he would normally spend two years making rotations in all fields — surgery, family medicine, emergency medicine, and psychiatrics, for example.
That’s changed now.
On April 23, all medical students were pulled from clinical rotations in the United States. Kinane is still getting his hours in, but now it’s with online classes and Zoom lectures as well as readings and self-studying throughout the day. The shift in education also is including more pandemic information, which includes studying with local doctors at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital. He understands the reasoning for limiting clinical rounds but knows the value that hands-on clinical education offers.
“For some medical students, learning in the clinical setting is easy,” Kinane said. “You can put a face to a diagnosis or a disease someone has, and you can put them together in your mind easier than reading a book. I also understand the circumstances of keeping people safe and healthy and limiting exposures.”
Kinane is a third-year student, and he says he knows of fourth-year students graduating slightly early so they can move into their residencies, allowing them to work more in the field, possibly with COVID-19 patients.
“As all medical students going into the field, we want to help wherever we can,” he said.
One program Kinane was part of locally was called Walk With A Future Doc, in which students would spend time at Big Dipper Ice Arena walking with community members and giving medical talks each Thursday. That program has been suspended because of the pandemic. He’s still moving forward with his medical plans, though, and the current world scene has only strengthened his medical desire.
“It’s shown I’ve chosen the right profession,” he said. “I feel like I can help people out in the situation. It’s strengthened my ideas of being in medicine, for sure.”
Cait Hopeman
Dr. Cait Hopeman is in her first year of residency in Fairbanks in pediatrics as part of a three-year program out of Seattle Children’s Hospital. Like Cartagena and Kinane, she makes rounds at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital and Tanana Valley Clinic, including stints in the pediatric ward and neonatal intensive care unit.
In pre-COVID-19 life, she would arrive at the hospital or clinic by 7 a.m. normally, prep for patients and then see patients, and move on to situations as needed such as making treatment plans, assisting with deliveries or helping with other medical needs. Her days could run 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. at times.
The COVID-19 pandemic has not interrupted her work day as much as some of her fellow doctors, she said, but it has shifted how doctors are treating patients. For some patients, if they can be treated via telemedicine, that’s a route they are taking.
“The biggest impact it had for me was initially I was trying to figure out how to respond and understand the scope and scale of COVID-19,” Hopeman said. “We are trying to figure out how to deliver care in a new way.”
She’s taking part in more teleconferencing with parents and patients, and staff is prioritizing patient visits as far as who can be treated via online versus who needs an in-clinic visit. The online option might include a nurse triage system in which parents send pictures and talk with doctors over Zoom or Skype.
“We’re still trying to deliver the care but in a way that won’t expose people,” she said.
Before the COVID-19 crisis set in, Hopeman attended a course led by the Federal Emergency Management Agency at the Noel Wien Public Library that focused on pediatric care in emergency situations. Part of that training included medical care during a pandemic.
“That was kind of funny timing. Appropriate timing,” she said, adding that as a doctor still in training, she’s in a unique position to see the response to the pandemic, whether the response is local or national.
“I feel fortunate to have witnessed the team at TVC and FMH come together to create this plan,” Hopeman said. “I get to see the training side and learn from it. It’s been great to be witness to that. It’s a silver lining to a terrible situation.”
