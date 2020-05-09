Caroline Cappiello hasn’t visited her 99-year-old mom, Mary, since March.
On Friday, Cappiello got to see her at a Mother’s Day parade hosted by the Denali Center, the long-term care facility attached to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.
“I thought she looked great,” said Cappiello, who sometimes sings to Mary over video chat. “She got to looking straight at me and looking like she recognized my voice. It was a shot in the arm.”
The parade took weeks to plan. Tina Rein, director of the Denali Center, said she sought and received state approval. About 15 staff came to work on their day off to help pull it off, she said. The extra staff were needed to help residents with face masks and mobility.
They lined up, spaced out on the sidewalk, waving from wheelchairs as vehicles slowly drove by with honks and greetings out of passenger side windows.
Staff at the Denali Center have stepped up daily activities, but it hasn’t been the same there since the facility closed to visitors due to the coronavirus outbreak, Rein said.
The Denali Center is accustomed to visitors coming and going every day.
“It feels like we are missing half of our family when you are not able to have visitors,” Rein said.
The facility has added smart TVs and is exploring resident engagement through virtual museum tours, but residents miss their families, Rein said.
“I miss my grandchildren, you know? We are all in that same boat to some degree."
For the Mother’s Day parade, families decked out their vehicles with balloons and wrote messages on poster boards.
The parade along 19th Avenue was the first big event at the Denali Center since the pandemic broke out.
“I saw a lot of tears. I think tears of joy,” Rein said.
