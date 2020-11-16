Heather Koponen’s appreciation for peace shows in everything she does, whether it’s health care or activism.
Koponen worked in health care her whole life in and outside Fairbanks. She started as a teenage volunteer, teaching first aid, became an EMT, served as a community health practitioner in Manley Hot Springs and worked as a physician assistant in general care, urgent care and women’s health.
Although she was often the only health care provider on scene, she said that being a part of a bigger team allowed her to really help patients. In later years, she was training other community health aides and practitioners from the villages, continuing expanding that team and always striving to provide better care in rural Alaska.
While she retired in 2011, Koponen continues to feel strongly about the health care industry.
“Health care workers are real heroes,” she said. “They are on-call 24 hours a day, dealing with everything from the littlest things to the most deadly things. They have to have great courage, treat everyone in the community equally and with respect. I don’t know much more that’s more heroic.”
Focusing on healing instead of harming is the thread that runs through Koponen’s life.
Understanding nonviolence
She grew up on Chena Ridge in a Quaker homesteading family.
Her father, Niilo Emil Koponen, was a conscientious objector, who, instead of joining the Army, chose an alternative service and helped restore Finland after World War II.
Her father saw the effects of war on his family’s homeland; it became a life-changing experience, so Koponen broadened her mindset while living abroad.
When living in Greenland for four years, she saw nonviolence was ingrained in Inuit culture. Parents taught their children not by punishing them for misbehavior, but by showing them an example of good behavior.
Koponen learned to use this in her own real-life experiences with others.
For example, when she worked as a physician assistant in the late 1990s, a family brought their son to her because he was acting violently toward his sister and pet. Koponen spoke calmly to the boy. She wasn’t a mental health professional, and while she was able to refer the boy to one, she first needed to win his trust.
“What has helped me in that conversation was making him feel comfortable to talk to me,” she said. “It was letting him know that I would not betray his confidence, that I was on his side — not against the world but that I cared for him.”
Later, the boy’s parents returned to thank Koponen, convinced that her caring nonviolent approach helped save their son’s life and potentially their daughter’s.
Another time, when Koponen’s friend was parenting a child through a phase of biting and scratching, Koponen’s response to the behavior was not to use discipline or strike the child.
“The response to violence was not losing control, not losing patience, not getting angry, and the child learned that at a very young age,” Koponen said.
Working toward peace
Koponen also studied in France and moved around various places in the U.S., but she always came back to Alaska and focusing on health care issues, one way or another.
“But then we had all these wars,” she said.
When Koponen started reading and hearing about the wars in Iraq and Afganistan, she started reflecting on the underlying causes of politicized violence and the consequences it has on countries, communities and people.
To stand against “the moral travesty of it — deaths, destruction, misappropriations and lies,” she became a part of the Alaska Peace Center, a local nonprofit advocating for nonviolent ways to resolve conflicts.
The organization was formed 15 years ago, three years into the Iraq war and four into the war in Afghanistan. Koponen has been involved with the center ever since and currently serves as its chairperson.
The role of this Fairbanks nonprofit is not limited to advocacy against ongoing wars. The Peace Center volunteers also strive to address the rapid militarization of the area and the attempts to tie military to the economy instead of funding services and creating civilian jobs.
To educate the public about the landscape of Fairbanks militarization, the causes and consequences of wars and the benefits of the nonviolent approach, the Peace Center hosted movies, events and monthly potlucks in pre-pandemic time.
But even in the reality of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Peace Center is getting their message across. On Armistice Day last week, they organized a bell ringing event to honor peace and veterans who brought it.
That wintry morning on Nov. 12, Koponen was at Veteran’s Memorial Park, putting up posters before the event, singing with others and speaking with everyone after it was over.
“I believe strongly in the peace message,” she said. “This applies to peace within ourselves, peace in our communities and peace in the country.”
