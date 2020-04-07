Planning for a post-pandemic economic recovery in the Fairbanks North Star Borough is underway. Borough Mayor Bryce Ward is taking the lead.
The Economic Development Commission, of which Ward is chairman, last week voted to act as an economic recovery task force and come up with ways to help the local economy bounce back after COVID-19.
The borough announced on its website Friday that it is waiving some foreclosure fees and suspending filing for tax deeds, a step in the foreclosure process, this year.
The borough also has extended the due date by two weeks for businesses paying taxes on tobacco, alcohol, marijuana and hotel/motel rooms.
Ward is looking into other tools at his disposal to play a role in the economic recovery, he said in an email response to questions.
The Economic Development Commission meets today at 3:30 p.m. using the online platform Zoom.
Members of the commission are listed on the borough website as Mike Meeks, chief of staff at the city of Fairbanks; Abigail Riggs, finance director for Doyon, Limited; North Pole Mayor Mike Welch; Paul Robinson, a certified public accountant; Russell Talvi, director of the Fairbanks office of the Alaska Small Business Development Center; and Borough Assembly members Frank Tomaszewski and Liz Lyke.
“We are really trying to use the commission to tackle the broad community planning efforts,” Ward wrote in an email. “This is done by researching the federal and state programs that are being offered and working with community partners.
“The commission has already been working on a revision to the Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy, which could serve as a roadmap for our local industries,” he wrote. “There may be recommendations for the assembly, but it is too early to tell.”
Jim Dodson, CEO of the Fairbanks Economic Development Corp., said planning for a recovery at this time is needed. He has never been so worried about the local economy.
“The more businesses that totally fail, the more people that have to leave our community for economic reasons, the more jobs we lose and don’t get back, the harder it will be to rebuild our economy,” he said.
Large organizations have teams of experts planning for a post-pandemic future, and there will be competition for government resources available to help, Dodson said.
What is needed is a strong effort to inform small businesses and unemployed workers about the state and federal resources available to them, Dodson said.
It’s hard to gauge right now how many businesses are resilient enough to weather a closure for weeks or months, he said.
Tourism reservations are down. Dodson worries about small visitor industry operators.
“Can they sustain themselves? We just don’t know,” he said. “Businesses are not getting any customers. They are just not getting any dollars flowing in … You’ve got to pay your rent. You’ve got to pay your fuel bill. I am really worried.”
The Economic Development Commission is studying what economic recovery efforts are in place at the local, state and federal levels, according to its meeting agenda. It will discuss “priority actions to mitigate economic impacts,” the agenda states.
The goal is keeping businesses open and protecting jobs, Dodson said.
The link to join the Zoom meeting is https://bit.ly/3aMI59m. The password is 797796.
By telephone, dial 877-853-5257 or 888-475-4499. The meeting number is 631-138-428, according to Brittany Smart, special assistant to the mayor.
