Students have study hall in the library due to a lack of substitute teachers at North Pole High School Friday afternoon, December 9, 2016. Four teacher absences went unfilled at the school, leaving the classrooms empty and the library full. "They're missing instruction," Assistant Principal Ron Gherman said of the 100-plus students affected Friday by the lack of substitute teachers. "We have lesson plans but nobody to teach them," Gherman added. Four absences at North Pole High is excessive, but the school regularly sees one or two absences go unfilled on any given day. There is a shortage of substitute teachers district-side.