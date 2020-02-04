The Fairbanks school district is anticipating less state funding in its 2020-21 proposed budget, which is to be discussed at tonight’s school board meeting.
The proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year, which starts July 1, is set for $243 million, roughly $3.8 million less than was approved for the 2019-20 fiscal year. The budget document is available in full and in summary at bit.ly/2GQddaH
The document notes that, due to the state’s legislative session being scheduled to end mid-April, that some assumptions were made in order to develop the budget within required timelines. The proposed spending plan assumes the following:
• No change to the state’s Base Student Allocation of $5,930 per student.
• An increase in projected enrollment of 47 students for 2020-21.
• No change to the contribution from the Fairbanks North Star Borough government.
• Use of approximately $7.9 million from the school district’s fund balance, $2.4 million less than was allocated for the current fiscal year.
The district’s operating fund, a portion of its budget for the coming fiscal year, details an expected $865,135 less in state revenue than was budgeted for in the current fiscal year.
The budget process timeline notes the Board of Education and superintendent anticipate receiving input from community feedback, regular board meetings and other communication channels through February before the board adopts and approves the budget in March. From there, it will be up to the Borough Assembly to determine what the local contribution will be.
The school board meeting begins today at 6 p.m. in the School District Administrative Center at 520 Fifth Ave.
Contact staff writer Kyrie Long at 459-7510. Follow her on Twitter at: twitter.com/FDNMlocal