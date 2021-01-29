The school district is planning to eliminate hundreds of jobs and increase class sizes by as many as three students for the next academic year as officials grapple with shrinking revenues brought on by declining enrollment.
On Thursday, a proposed $221.5 million spending plan for the 2021-2022 school year came out. It’s $23 million less than the current school year’s budget and, to offset negotiated salary increases, reflects $27 million worth of program cuts.
Proposed to be cut are 243 full-time equivalent positions. Some are currently vacant. Officials on Friday said they did not know how many. In recent years, as many as 50 public education employees retire in May. Fewer are expected to retire this year. The Fairbanks North Star Borough Board of Education will review a Reduction in Force plan next week.
Most of the positions proposed to be cut would come from instruction, special education and facilities maintenance, according to page seven of the 387-page budget proposal, which is available online at bit.ly/3csp6Ez.
Teachers along with janitors, kindergarten aides, special education aides, English language tutors, assistant principals, art specialists, music instructors and more are proposed to be eliminated in the new budget proposal. Almost 23% of instructional staff positions would be cut under the plan.
Tim Doran, president of the Board of Education, said he hasn’t seen this many proposed cuts since the oil-price induced economic recession of the 1980s.
“It’s another one of the COVID-19 pandemic challenges,” he said.
The Board of Education meets Monday to begin discussing the budget proposal. A link has been added to the district website’s homepage for people to submit public comments.
The school district is anticipating a $10.7 million reduction in state support from the state funding formula, which is based on enrollment, which dropped by about 2,000 students this year to 11,319 students.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy has proposed no change to the public education funding formula, and the school district’s budget proposal assumes that the Legislature approves that. Federal aid is expected to decline by $2.2 million, and officials are projecting for flat funding of $49 million from the Borough Assembly.
The only new additions listed in the budget are a secretary for the public homeschool program and a half million dollars worth of new math textbooks.
School board member April Smith said the budget paints a realistic picture of the financial situation, and the school district needs to build trust with families who left the district out of frustration due to reluctance, born out of concerns around the COVID-19 pandemic, to open schools for in-person classes earlier this school year.
“The public withdrew their children from our district because we failed to provide the education they wanted and needed, at the start of the school year,” Smith wrote in a text message. “I hope that the new board can continue to move in a direction that leads parents to once again trust us with the education of their children … We may have really burned a bridge with many families and they may never return.”
School board member Erin Morotti said the budget is the “worst case scenario.”
“We have a lot of work to do to save as many jobs as possible,” she wrote in a text message.
If approved, the spending plan eliminates more than 100 elementary school teachers and 47 middle and high school teachers.
Superintendent Karen Gaborik, who is retiring at the end of the academic year, noted that this is the “most challenging” budget season of her 26-year career in education.
She broke the news directly to school district families in an email, writing: “In a year that has already been unimaginably challenging, I am sorry to bring you such discouraging budget news on top of everything else.
“Even though we knew it was coming as we watched the impacts of COVID-19 on our district, the realities of those impacts are now upon us as we endeavor to maintain high quality programs next year in the face of huge funding losses. Please know that I will do everything I can to support our school district community as we work through the budget process together over the next few months.”
Officials are hoping that enrollment rebounds “as concerns related to the COVID-19 global pandemic may dissipate,” a news release stated.
