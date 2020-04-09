The Fairbanks school district is grappling with what parents and employees have the capacity to do as they all manage the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent statewide school closures.
Superintendent Karen Gaborik said during Tuesday night’s school board meeting that her team and principals began to “power through” the early days of the shutdown to shift teachers, students and families toward online-only teaching, though it happened at different paces and different levels.
Statewide, she said school districts were attempting to tell good stories and talk about the good work that they’re doing, but she thinks they need to not lose sight of the fact that the shutdown is challenging and difficult and that everybody is working hard.
“That’s kids are working hard, parents are working hard, teachers are working hard, ESSA staff, every level people are working hard, but the situation is far from ideal and you guys have heard from parents for sure that families have the whole spectrum of capacity around their ability to deal with this, based on a whole bunch of different things, right?” she said.
From limited connectivity, to multiple children in different grade levels, to economics, Gaborik cited multiple situations families are dealing with. She added that this also applies to district staff.
“We have staff with a full range of capacity to deal with this situation effectively,” Gaborik said, adding that includes teachers and ESSA staff.
All of the things that students are struggling with, teachers and staff are also struggling with, Gaborik said, noting there is a ton of overlap.
“Many of our teachers are parents, so they are trying to teach and also manage their own kids’ learning,” she said. “So we’re starting to see some real issues with capacity, just around people, which means we’ve got the full spectrum of implementation, fidelity around implementation with these things and so I just wanted to sort of call that out.”
Meanwhile, schools are working out what graduation celebrations will look like, following an announcement last week that the traditional celebrations involving en masse gatherings will not be allowed to take place this year.
“Each school is currently working on a plan that falls within the Department of Health and Social Services advisory and also the governor’s mandates,” Gaborik said.
She noted that the dates and times for graduation remain the same and they are on the calendars. The opportunities for board members to participate will still be there based on what each school comes up with.
“I am really pleased the schools are engaging their students on this,” Gaborik said.
