Fairbanks North Star Borough Mayor Bryce Ward gave a video presentation to the Alaska State Legislature last week explaining how the borough used state money to support local businesses.
The borough received more than $24.5 million from the state of Alaska and distributed that money to the businesses that are responding to COVID-19 emergency and those that are financially struggling because of the pandemic.
To help healthcare businesses and nonprofit organizations, the borough provided a Health Care Impact Grant. Five organizations applied before the grant closed in September.
Another grant the borough offered was Personal Protection Equipment Grant, which reimbursed up to $1,500 for equipment to mitigate the virus spread, such as cleaning supplies and services, physical barriers between employees and customers and signage to promote social distancing. The money was given to 28 local businesses, according to the video presentation.
More than 400 businesses and nonprofit organizations applied for the Business Interruption Grant to help them offset business interruptions and closures during COVID-19.
A North Pole daycare business Children’s Center was among those who received the money from the BIG grant. When pandemic hit in March, Rainbows End saw their enrollment numbers dropping from 100% to 25% and then slowly getting back up to 58%. The funds from the BIG grant allowed the business to still keep the employees and continue providing services, the Program DirectorKelly Oines said in the video. “Without that we probably would have had to close our doors,” she said.
Another business receiving the help from the borough was Fairbanks Youth Soccer Association. Program coordinator Colt Chase said in the video that the funds supported them and helped to “weather the storm in ways that otherwise wouldn’t be possible.”
“It can take years to build up savings for a rainy day, so when a monsoon like 2020 hits it can be really devastating,” Chase said.
The BIG grant originally offered funds up to $40,000, but then the maximum sum was raised to $40,000 per applicant. Ward said in his video presentation that the borough officials were not able to help everyone who applied and that he requested $3 million more from the state to fund outstanding BIG applications.
Both Business Interruption Grant and Personal Protective Equipment Grant closed on Nov. 18.
Assembly member Matt Cooper said in the video that he was happy with the grant programs the borough created, but some frustration came from “the amount of time it took to get everything implemented, understanding the regulations and really getting the public engaged.”
Assembly member Leah Berman Williams said that the funds were not enough to fully support small businesses hit by the drop in foot traffic from tourists and people choosing to stay inside. “We help support these businesses but I worry that it’s not enough,” she said. “I would like to be able to pay bars and restaurants to remain closed. Obviously they can’t remain closed and stay afloat without outside support, and the amount of money that the borough was given was not sufficient to support all these small businesses.”
