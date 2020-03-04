The assembly delayed a project and advanced others in a plan by the mayor to maintain, expand and improve public facilities in the Fairbanks North Star Borough over the next 10 years.
The panel held a special finance committee meeting on Tuesday to discuss the $139 million worth of projects. Leaders hope to adopt the plan on March 26.
The draft Capital Improvement Program involves parks, pools, arenas, schools and more. Borough Mayor Bryce Ward is proposing to fund the projects with $11 million in annual contributions to the borough’s facilities maintenance reserve account plus grants.
The assembly indefinitely delayed a $12.5 million project to remodel and expand the Carlson Center pending a hoped-for Fairbanks Convention and Arts Center in downtown Fairbanks.
Attempts to push back multiple other projects failed.
Assemblyman Frank Tomaszewski proposed delaying a $17 million new animal shelter. The shelter is scheduled to go to construction in three years under the draft plan by the mayor.
Tomaszewski called the project into question saying people are “dumbfounded” by the price tag. He also wondered why the borough, a major landowner, would purchase land for a new shelter.
“I would like to see it a little more well thought out,” the assemblyman said.
But other assembly members disagreed. Assemblywoman Marna Sanford said a new shelter is desperately needed.
An attempt to delay a $10.7 million project to remodel and expand the Noel Wien Public Library also failed. That project is set for construction in three years.
A $1.8 million project to build new offices and heated public restrooms at Pioneer Park was proposed to be delayed by three years, but the motion failed. Construction is proposed for fiscal year 2021, which starts July 1.
The assembly moved a few projects toward the front of the line. A $2.5 million project to replace the Carlson Center’s roof and a $1.8 million project to improve traffic safety at Pearl Creek Elementary School were advanced by three years.
The assembly also voted to put a higher priority on a $4.3 million project to begin repairs on the Riverboat Nenana, a National Historic Landmark and an attraction at Pioneer Park.
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 459-7545. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMborough.