The assembly endorsed a proposed tax on vaping products and rejected plans to raise the state tax on gasoline and to resurrect a $30 annual state head tax.
The three taxes are addressed in separate bills before the Alaska Legislature. On Thursday, the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly voted on whether to support each tax.
First up was the tax on vaping products, which the assembly OK’d in a 5-2 vote.
The tax is part of Senate Bill 182, which applies the state’s current 75% excise tax on tobacco products to vaping products and brings the age to purchase or possess such products to 21, which is in line with federal law.
Assemblyman Frank Tomaszewski, a sponsor of a resolution supporting the tax, said the tax is needed to discourage vaping among youths.
“It’s really becoming a problem,” he said.
Assemblyman Aaron Lojewski and Assemblywoman Mindy O’Neall voted against the resolution.
Lojewski doesn’t smoke or care to but he doesn’t like the government curbing adults’ freedoms, he said.
An increase to the state’s motor fuels tax is proposed in Senate Bill 115, which calls for raising the tax on gasoline from 8 cents to 16 cents. Alaska currently has the lowest tax on motor fuels in the nation.
The assembly voted 4-3 on a resolution supporting the tax. Five votes were needed for the resolution to pass.
The no votes were Tomaszewski, Lojewski and Assemblyman Jimi Cash. The state needs to do more to cut back on expenses and increase efficiencies before raising taxes, they said.
“Raising fuel prices, it’s going to hurt the lowest income people,” Cash said.
The head tax is proposed in Senate Bill 50, which calls on withholding $30 from each Alaska workers’ first paycheck of the year.
A resolution supporting the head tax was one vote shy of gaining assembly approval. Tomaszewski, Lojewski and Cash opposed it citing some of the same reasons for opposing the motor fuel tax increase.
Lojewski added that a head tax is unfair because people making $5,000 a year would pay the same tax rate as people making $100,000 a year.
“It’s a regressive tax,” he said. “It really hurts the people who can least afford to pay it.”
Assemblyman Matt Cooper and Assemblywoman Leah Berman Williams were absent from the meeting.
