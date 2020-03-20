The assembly declared an emergency in the Fairbanks North Star Borough, relaxing rules for scheduling meetings and allowing both leaders and the public to participate by telephone.
Later, the panel was briefed by the head of the Fairbanks Economic Development Corp. who said he fears the pandemic is throwing Alaska back into recession and repairing the economy will be “a very hard uphill battle.”
The borough’s emergency measure went into effect immediately and expires in 60 days. The vote on Thursday at a special meeting was unanimous.
The ordinance states that the “assembly finds that an emergency exists in the State of Alaska and the Fairbanks North Star Borough due to the imminent outbreak of COVID-19, which has been declared a global pandemic and a public health disaster emergency.”
Seven assembly members called in to the meeting in the spirit of social distancing. Federal guidance discourages gatherings of 10 or more people. Two Fairbanks residents called in their testimony.
Assemblymen Aaron Lojewski and Frank Tomaszewski were identified by Borough Clerk April Trickey as present at the meeting along with Jim Williams, chief of staff. No one from the general public was in attendance, according to Trickey.
Lojewski and Tomaszewski both said the emergency ordinance made them uneasy but they felt it was necessary.
Allowing residents to offer testimony by calling in will be helpful in controlling the coronavirus, Tomaszewski said.
“I think this is well in order,” Assemblyman Christopher Quist said.
The measure allows Presiding Officer Matt Cooper to “modify and/or waive provisions pertaining to scheduling, public participation, teleconferencing, and other related provisions of code related to public meetings of the governing body, including the Board of Equalization, if deemed necessary for public health and safety; provided that, any modification and/or waiver is in compliance with state law.”
The mayor has the same powers with respect to boards and commissions.
The assembly also held a committee meeting on Thursday and COVID-19 was a hot topic in a presentation by Jim Dodson, president and CEO of the Fairbanks Economic Development Corp.
He fears Alaska is slipping back into a recession and the recovery won’t be easy.
“I think everybody is aware that Alaska and the rest of the world is in serious financial crisis and social crisis because of the pandemic,” Dodson said.
FEDC will pivot to “find ways to help sustain and maintain whatever we can of the economy,” he said.
Economic impacts of the pandemic will be more difficult to overcome than the health impacts, he predicted.
A task force similar to what was assembled in 2005 when Eielson Air Force Base faced closure will be needed to help guide economic recovery, he said.
He also called on the state and federal governments to act fast to provide resources to businesses and individuals. The process to apply for unemployment insurance should be streamlined, he said. He called on lenders to relax their rules.
“Anything we can do to move the financial obligations down the road are going to have a positive impact,” Dodson said.
He expressed concern about 100 employees who were let go from Chena Hot Springs Resort, which is closing until April 15 due to the coronavirus.
“Not only is that business losing it’s cash flow, but those people are losing their cash flow,” Dodson said.
He was invited to the assembly’s finance committee meeting to discuss the FEDC budget. The borough provides the corporation $400,000 of its $600,000 budget.