Now might be a good time to foster an animal or test drive a new pet.
Adoption fees at the borough animal shelter have been cut in half, and the shelter is offering refunds within two months of adoption, according to Sandra Hill, animal control manager for the Fairbanks North Star Borough.
The facility has dogs, cats, guinea pigs and rabbits. Photos of shelter animals are posted online through Pet Harbor at phshelter.com.
“If people would like to quarantine and isolate with a pet. If that would be helpful to people, it would also be helpful to the animal and to the shelter right now,” Hill said.
The animal shelter is also waiving impound fees for loose animals, for the time being, due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The shelter is not full, but Hill is concerned it will fill up as the coronavirus outbreak unfolds. Also, she is short on staffing.
“We’re not overrun but that can change any minute,” Hill said.
So far, she is aware of one case where someone relinquished animals due to job loss because of the COVID-19 outbreak. It was a dog team, she said.
One of the reasons the shelter will accept returned animals is because staff are unable to accommodate full visits for people looking to check out an animal before adopting.
“It’s a really good chance to take an animal home, and you’ve got a whole two months to decide,” Hill said.
She asked that people keep their pets restrained to help reduce demand on shelter services.
The shelter hosts a pet pantry where people can drop off extra pet food. Those who need pet food can get some for free.
The pet pantry, two plastic cabinets with doors, works on the honor system, Hill said. It is located at the back of the animal shelter near the after-hours dropoff cages.
Hill encouraged people with lost or found animals to continue post pictures on social media.
“It’s amazing how many people will respond,” she said.
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 459-7545. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMborough.