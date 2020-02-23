A group of five Italian tourists was rescued this weekend from the "Into the Wild" bus located off the Stampede Trail near Healy.
The group called for help around 8 a.m. Saturday while en route to the bus, according to Alaska State Troopers and volunteers from the Tri-Valley Volunteer Fire Department.
The rescue workers used snowmachines to reach the hikers, who were approximately 15 miles west of the end of the trail.
Tri-Valley Fire Chief Brad Randall said the hikers were wearing "inadequate footwear for conditions." Temperatures in the Denali area that day hovered around 10 degrees above zero with light snow.
The bus –– where hiker Christopher McCandless starved to death in 1992 –– has become over the years a mecca for hikers and adventurers who have read Jon Krakauer's book retelling McCandless' story, as well as a movie based on the book. However, the bus has drawn criticism after several hikers died or had to be rescued trying to cross the swift Teklanika River, which crosses the trail to the bus.
The fire chief estimated the local department has assisted with rescues two to three times during the past five years. Rescues from the area of the bus are usually handled by Alaska State Troopers and the National Park Service.
This story will be updated.
Contact staff writer Erin McGroarty at 459-7544. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMpolitics.