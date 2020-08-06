A 41-year-old business owner, Dave Selle, is selling himself as a more conservative choice than Steve Thompson, the five-term Fairbanks Republican incumbent representing Alaska House District 2.
Thompson’s conservative bona fides include signing onto legislation restricting abortion and supporting the elimination of government regulations, but he has challenged decisions by Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy, earned respect from Democrats and received financial support from unions, including the Alaska chapter of the National Education Association. Thompson is also the majority leader in a House coalition of 23 legislators that includes Democrats.
Selle, owner of Grayling Media, a video production and equipment rental company, said he is “someone who won’t cede power to liberal agendas.” He hopes to defeat Thompson, 75, in the Aug. 18 Republican primary.
The winner will face Jeremiah Youmans, of North Pole in the Nov. 3 general election. Youmans is unopposed in the Democratic primary.
The candidates are competing to represent a district that covers Fort Wainwright and surrounding neighborhoods, including Hamilton Acres, Island Homes, Shannon Park and a slice of Badger Road, including Lakloey Hill.
Dave Selle
Selle was born and raised in Fairbanks and is a husband and father of four.
Campaign disclosure reports show he has amassed $2,552 in financial contributions so far with support from former Fairbanks North Star Borough Assemblyman Lance Roberts and at least $1,000 from relatives. Selle put in $500 of his own money.
The 1997 Lathrop High School graduate has a bachelor’s degree in Bible study and speech communication from Multnomah University in Oregon and a master’s degree in communication with an emphasis in film, television and cinema from Regent University in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Selle said he has spent 15 years in the television business. He started Grayling Media in 2009.
He is active at Radiant Church, where he sometimes leads Bible study groups.
Selle said he wants to offer Republicans a choice.
“Maybe it’s time for someone who won’t change teams,” he said.
What issues matter to him? Education, for one. Selle said he believes in school choice, or that public education funds should follow students to any school, including private school.
On his campaign website, www.daveforstatehouse.com, he highlights his opposition to legalized abortion, his support for a government spending cap and his support of the Second Amendment.
“As a hunter and gun owner, I am pro Second Amendment,” he states on the website. “I do not support legislation that would deprive law-abiding citizens of their ability to protect themselves or their family.”
Steve Thompson
Thompson was born in Cottage Grove, Oregon, and drafted into the U.S. Army in 1965, cutting short his studies at the South Oregon College in Ashland. He found himself stationed at Fort Wainwright.
In 1967, he left the Army and began work at the former M&O Auto Parts. He retired as owner of the business and got into politics in 2001 after being elected the 47th mayor of the city of Fairbanks.
Following two mayoral terms, he was elected to the City Council but stepped down while his wife was ill. He was widowed and remarried.
In 2010, voters elected the father of five and grandfather of 10 to the state House. He took over District 2 from former Rep. Jay Ramras, also a Republican.
Thompon was part of a bipartisan group of state representatives who opposed a plan by the Dunleavy administration to ship inmates to private prisons out of state.
In March, he joined 17 lawmakers on a letter urging the governor to issue a statewide shelter-in-place mandate to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Thompson has served as co-chair of the House Finance Committee and has sponsored and cosponsored hundreds of bills.
Recent bills to carry his name include legislation creating a state lottery board, naming bridges, restricting abortion if a heartbeat is detected and providing an exemption from state procurement laws for investment-related services in connection with the Alaska Permanent Fund.
Thompson points out on his campaign website, www.thompsonforstatehouse.com, that he prevented efforts to advance red flag gun laws, or laws allowing police or family members to petition courts to take away firearms from people thought to be dangerous.
Thompson has raised $10,000 so far in his bid for a sixth term with financial support from business owners, the BP Alaska Political Action Committee and Laborers Local 942 Political Action Committee.
Thompson planned to retire in December, but world events, including the coronavirus pandemic and the sharp decline in the price of oil, caused him to change his mind.
“We need to have experienced legislators down there,” he said. “This is going to be a tough year. I made up my mind that I need to do it one more time.”
