The most-competitive race on the local ballot this year is for Fairbanks City Council Seat F, which has five hopefuls in Tuesday’s election.
Jim Clark, a 44-year-old husband and father of three, works for an eye clinic and runs a small business selling a card game, Gut Pile, based on hunting and fishing. He ran for City Council previously in 2018.
Charles Foster III, a 42-year-old expeditor, is also making his second attempt to join the City Council.
Robert Howard, a 39-year-old aircraft refueler, husband and father of six, is seeking public office for the first time.
Same with Montean Jackson, 63, who is retired from the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District, where she was director of the Discipline & Prevention and Intervention Programs.
David van den Berg, a 52-year-old husband and father of two, is the executive director of the Downtown Association of Fairbanks and also a first-time council hopeful.
Whoever is selected by the voters in the city of Fairbanks on Tuesday will receive a three-year term and replace David Pruhs.
Jim Clark
Born in Logan, Utah, and raised in Glendale, Arizona, Clark moved from Los Angeles to Fairbanks with his family over a decade ago, following his older brother.
“He quickly got a job in Minot, North Dakota, and left and we stayed,” Clark said in an emailed answer to questions.
He is campaigning as the conservative choice.
“We need to keep conservative values in the council or we’ll lose them and soon will not recognize our city,” Clark wrote, adding “I don’t think Fairbanks should go into debt. Especially in these tough times. And as a conservative, I believe folks in the city just want to be left alone and not be burdened by government.”
Clark is active with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and has held leadership positions in his church, he said.
What local issues are important to him?
“Making sure the citizens know the city will never let the issues down south come to Fairbanks,” he wrote.
If elected, Clark said he will look at every line in the city budget.
“This is going to be a tough year for sure,” he wrote.
Fairbanks Police Department staffing is adequate, assuming all of the positions are filled, according to Clark.
“We need to be a community where we take the time to know our neighbors,” he wrote. “This way we can ask them to turn their music down and not call the police just because we feel uncomfortable.”
What ideas does he have for sustaining the Fairbanks economy during the pandemic?
“The only way to sustain our economy is to allow citizens and businesses to make their own decisions about how to protect themselves. Government isn’t always the answer.”
Charles Foster III
Foster was born in Bangor, Maine, and grew up in nearby Ellsworth. He started working for his family’s plumbing and heating company at age 13 and later earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering technology.
“I was destined to take over the family plumbing/heating supply business in Maine, but my father developed Alzheimer’s and the business was sold,” he wrote in an emailed answer to questions. “I moved up to Fairbanks back in 2010 to see where life would take me.”
Foster wrote that he wants to serve on the City Council because it would be a meaningful part-time endeavor outside of his job.
“By day, I move toilets but at night I legislate. Not as thrilling as Batman’s moonlighting, but still,” he wrote.
Seeing the Polaris Building site repurposed into something better and maintaining a balanced budget are some of the most important local issues for Foster.
“I used to do audits for large manufacturing facilities when I was attending engineering school and generate reports pointing out potential energy/cost savings. Given current events, it’s a background I thought would contribute to the council,” he wrote.
A hiring freeze at the city might be in order, he said, writing that “non-essential unfilled positions, if within reason, can be temporarily suspended to allocate the funds toward more critical roles until an economic equilibrium can be regained.”
He wants the city to boost police recruitment and change how it handles some of the calls for help.
“I feel it should be diversified with mental health/social advocate personnel to address non-violent incidents,” he wrote. “I also give props to the Community Service Patrol for addressing non-violent incidents such as inebriated individuals.”
Foster has a hobby known as “furry fandom” that involves creating and wearing an animal costume and assuming an associated character. He is an organizer of an annual convention in Seattle of people who share this hobby.
Foster said his proudest accomplishment was when his team won first place in an engineering school design competition.
Robert Howard
The Illinois native came to Fairbanks on vacation to visit his sister in 2008 and after three days decided to stay.
“Walking out of the airport terminal, it was the first time I felt like I belong somewhere,” he said.
Howard said during an interview that the voters should choose him because he is a straight-shooter.
“For one, I am not going to pander to them,” he said. “I am going to be completely open and honest. They may not like the answer they get, but they will get a truthful answer.”
Howard studied criminal psychology at Azusa Pacifc University in California. He recently earned a professional certification for refueling corporate and private jet aircraft.
Howard grew up participating in Boy Scouts and later coached youth football, he said.
He is running on three main issues.
“Boosting our police officers here in town,” he said. “They are some of the most underpaid in their field of work. These men and women really need all of the support they can get.”
He wants to help the “aimless and disenfranchised” and do something about illegal drug use.
“I don’t live in the best of neighborhoods,” he said. “You see needles laying in the middle of the road. Anything we can do here to mitigate that.”
He decided to run after seeing needs in his neighborhood and wanting to do more than just complain to others about it.
He said city finances are in good shape but that the Police Department needs more resources.
If elected, he would go through the city budget to see what resources could be directed to police.
“It would take a team effort to see where we could find those funds without putting the city in a deficit,” he said.
He is optimistic about the Fairbanks economy despite the pandemic.
“We just have to be patient and be willing to make sacrifices,” he said.
Montean Jackson
This self-described lifelong Alaskan and native of Fairbanks said the issues she would work on, if elected, are community safety, residents’ needs, first responders’ needs, workforce development and fiscal responsibility.
“I believe that I am the best candidate for the job to help look out, advocate, and support the social and fiscal interests of our community,” she wrote in an emailed answer to questions.
Jackson is an alumna of the University of Alaska Fairbanks and wrote that she is working on a master’s degree. She has participated in the Leadership Fairbanks program by the Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce and formerly served as chairwoman of the Fairbanks Diversity Council.
The wife and BP Teacher of Excellence awardee is serving or has served on the boards of directors of the JP Jones Community Development Center, Fairbanks Native Association Life Givers Program, the African American Student Leadership Conference, the Farthest North Girl Scout Council and more, including executive search committees at the city and at UAF.
She has helped organize the Juneteenth Celebration in Fairbanks and was a guest speaker at the Fairbanks Women’s March.
One of her proudest professional achievements was being appointed by former U.S. Department of Education Secretary Margaret Spellings to the Advisory Council for the reauthorization of the No Child Left Behind Act.
Jackson said she wants to help the Police Department find a new chief and then “rebuild trust and enhance relationships with marginalized community groups.”
She wants efforts boosted to solve cold cases involving violence against women.
She wrote that the city needs a police officer misconduct registry, a citizens’ law enforcement complaint review board and a fully staffed Police Department.
She wants the city to get involved with education institutions and trade unions to “develop and implement a sustainable plan to grow our own skilled labor in targeted fields of employment, provide skilled labor with adequate annual training, and provide fair and competitive wages to retain skilled employees.”
Jackson wrote that new taxes in the city might be necessary.
David van den Berg
Van den Berg was born in Orlando, Florida, and visited Alaska 38 years ago.
“My single-mother mom took me to Nome when I was 14 and I hugged every puppy reeking of seal oil, and I loved it. I came back to Alaska in 1989 to find work cleaning up oil from the Exxon Valdez oil spill and moved to Fairbanks in 1990,” he wrote.
He has a bachelor’s degree in history from Furman University and formerly owned a guiding company taking clients to the North Slope and Brooks Range.
Van den Berg is chairman of FAST Planning’s Bike & Pedestrian Advisory Committee and former chairman of the federal Bureau of Land Management’s Citizens Advisory Council.
He also served on the Fortymile Caribou Herd Planning Team, coaches youth soccer, belongs to the Barnette Magnet School PTA and is on the board for the Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce.
“I don’t spend money I don’t have, so I wouldn’t think of funding city operations with debt,” he wrote in an emailed answer to questions. “If the city needs more revenue, it needs to actually have it first before it commits to spending what it doesn’t have.”
Van den Berg is concerned about the economic impacts on Fairbanks from the pandemic and low oil prices.
“I don’t see how city service levels can go any lower, so I’m against less snow plowing or fewer cops,” he wrote. “Competent local government is important, and competent means that departments can perform their duties.”
Van den Berg is a regular at council meetings and said he has helped with city issues from the Polaris Building to the Community Service Patrol for more than a decade.
“I expect the budget for 2021 to be another cost-cutter, on top of Mayor (Jim) Matherly’s efforts to cut costs the last two years. If the cuts are too much, we would need to look for revenue the city can depend on in time for the 2022 budget,” he wrote.
Van den Berg is supportive of filling vacancies at the Police Department and “diversifying the police response” with mental health providers. He wrote that otherwise “you have to look at police training to ensure safe handling of the variety of calls.”
He wants the city to review parking enforcement “to see where the needle points between supporting and hurting businesses.”
