Four more Fairbanks residents and one additional North Pole resident have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the Fairbanks North Star Borough case total to 640.
Thirty-two other Alaska residents have also tested positive, state health officials reported Monday.
Anchorage residents made up 29 of those cases. The others were scattered among Nome and Juneau.
Two nonresidents, one in Anchorage and one in Bethel, have also tested positive.
These new cases bring the state resident case total to 5,263 and nonresident case total to 862.
Four more Alaskans have become sick enough with the disease to warrant hospitalization, bringing the cumulative total number of coronavirus-related hospital stays to 219. Currently there are 27 COVID-positive patients hospitalized statewide and an additional two hospital patients who are under investigation and awaiting test results.
A total of 348,630 tests have been performed across the state to date.
