Five people died Thursday in a plane crash in Southwest Alaska, according to Alaska State Troopers.
The Yute Air plane, which was flying from Bethel to Kipnuk with one pilot and four passengers on board, was reported overdue at 1:42 p.m. Thursday.
The wreckage was discovered 8 minutes later approximately 12 miles southwest of the village of Tuntutuliak.
The Rescue Coordination Center launched a Blackhawk helicopter from Bethel, according to a trooper report posted Thursday evening. Rescue personnel confirmed that all five aboard were killed.
Names of the victims were not released because troopers are notifying next of kin.
The crash has been reported to the National Transportation Safety Board.
