Five people were injured when two vehicles collided head-on Friday afternoon on the Parks Highway between Fairbanks and Nenana, according to Alaska State Troopers.
The accident occurred about 3:45 p.m. at Mile 320. Troopers from Fairbanks responded and determined that five people needed to be extracted from the two vehicles. Personnel from the Nenana Fire Department arrived and began to extricate and treat the injured people. Anderson Emergency Services and Clear Air Force State Fire Department also responded.
Five people had injuries ranging from critical to moderate and were transported to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital in three ambulances. The highway was closed until about 8 p.m. Friday.