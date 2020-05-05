Twenty stationary bikes each spaced 10 feet apart sat in the PWR House parking lot off Van Horn Road early Saturday as a group gathered, wearing masks and ready to take part in their first in-person fitness class in six weeks.
The PWR House is one of many local fitness studios and gyms in Fairbanks that has been limited to virtual workout classes since March 18, when a statewide mandate closed all gyms and fitness centers in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
But on April 24, with the introduction of Phase 1 of Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s “Reopen Alaska Responsibly Plan,” outdoor classes complying with a list of restrictions from proper sanitation to spacing of equipment were allowed.
“When the governor announced Phase 1 of the plan, at first I was really kind of bummed out because gyms were only allowed to be outside and as a cycling studio and in the breakup in Alaska, it’s like how are we going to do that?” said Stephanie Woodard, the lead instructor at Fairbanks’ PWR House, after teaching her second class Saturday morning.
“But it’s actually kind of a perfect segue in. So we measured the parking lot and we were like, ‘You know what, this is totally doable. We could actually make this a thing.’
“So I was just like, let’s dive in and if it works it works and if it doesn’t it doesn’t.”
Participants were asked to arrive wearing masks but were permitted to take them off for the workout. And although friends couldn’t physically embrace each other, air hugs were plentiful.
The outdoor environment provided a different feel from that of a typical spin class — usually taught in a dark room, lined with mirrors, lit with a few colorful lights and filled with loud music — but still had some advantages. There wasn’t a cloud in the sky, and the 50-degree weather provided the perfect climate.
As the riders swayed and pedaled to the rhythm of the music, back in the company of their friends for the first time in six weeks, it was clear the class, although maybe a little different than normal, was a success.
After the last song, participants each wiped down their bikes before Woodard and her staff came around for a second round of sanitization.
Woodard said the class isn’t just about fitness.
“It’s great being online,” she said, “but the energy you get from having people around you, especially in our setting, is just priceless, and people need that connection through this.”
Another gym embracing the outdoor workout option is CrossFit Fairbanks, which hosted its first outdoor class in the gym’s parking lot Monday evening.
“The whole planning of it has been a lot of work, but we are excited to start tonight with our first class,” CrossFit Fairbanks co-owner Samantha Tolbert said over the phone Monday.
Unlike a spin class that only uses a stationary bike, the CrossFit workouts require multiple pieces of equipment, which, under normal circumstances, are often shared among athletes.
To ensure there would be enough equipment for everyone, the class was limited to 12 members.
“We made stations for each athlete outside … and they’ll have their own equipment in each little station,” Tolbert explained.
While the work and planning that went into adjusting both Woodard’s and Tolbert’s usual classes to an outdoor environment was extensive, both are just happy to again have in-person interaction, albeit at a distance.
“We’ve been interacting with our members online in our closed workout groups putting out workouts and challenges and videos, but I’m just super excited to see everyone come back and be able to workout here,” Tolbert said.
Woodard had a similar sentiment.
“I live for this,” she said. “Just to get everyone together and see each other again and to feel each other’s energy and remember that we are friends.”
