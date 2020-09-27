The Alaska Department of Fish and Game has limited fishing at two lakes on Eielson Air Force Base to only catch-and-release after significant levels of PFAS contaminants were discovered in the waters.
Fish and Game issued a news release announcing the new limitations for Bear and Moose lakes on Thursday. The lakes were closed to all methods except catch-and-release Saturday morning.
“All fish species caught in these lakes may not be retained and must be released immediately,” the Thursday announcement reads.
It remains unclear how long these limitations will be in place.
PFAS, known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are a category of human-made chemicals that repel water and grease and are found in products such as nonstick pans and raincoats.
Much of the PFAS contamination in Alaska is caused by firefighting foams used at airports and fire training sites. PFAS are known as emerging contaminants, chemicals known to cause sickness in animals, but their exact health effects on humans aren’t well understood.
Eielson Air Force Base personnel and private contractors discovered the contaminants after a series of water quality tests over the summer.
The surface waters from both lakes contained PFAS levels exceeding Environmental Protection Agency and Department of Environmental Conservation advisory levels of 70 parts per trillion.
“In lakes, these types of contaminants become magnified in the flesh of fish through a process called bioaccumulation. For instance, PFAS levels in Kimberly Lake in North Pole were 24 ppt; however, fish tested from the same lake had PFAS levels ranging from 47,000-68,000 ppt,” the state’s announcement reads.
“Although, to date, no fish have been tested from either Bear or Moose lakes, water quality levels of PFAS, coupled with the potential for bioaccumulation, warrant a catch-and-release-only restriction.”
In the Fairbanks area, PFAS levels above state pollution standards have been found to contaminate at least 283 private drinking water wells. The cities of Fairbanks and North Pole as well as the Fairbanks North Star Borough have joined dozens of other cities and towns in suing the manufacturers of a firefighting foam containing a toxic chemical that has contaminated lakes and groundwater.
In other areas of the state, residents have begun testing blood samples to increase studies and research on how the contaminants affect the human body.
