Spring is around the corner, which means the sight of smokejumpers floating in the skies around the Fairbanks area, while they conduct their annual spring training, in preparation for the coming fire season. This bring a question to mind, just how long have we had parachuting in Fairbanks?
In April 1941, the Army was preparing to conduct the first ever parachute training here in Fairbanks, however the first jump in Fairbanks had occurred 17 years prior as an exhibition stunt for a 4th of July celebration, as Richard Wood is quoted as saying in the following News-Miner article:
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner- April 5, 1941
KEEPING RECORD STRAIGHT
“Parachute jumps will be made from planes tomorrow in connection with the observance of Army Day,” Richard Wood of the Fairbanks Agency commented. “These jumps have been announced as the first to be made in this city. They will be the first by fliers in military service, but not the first by any persons.
“July 4, 1924, the first parachute jump was made in Fairbanks by Art Oliver in a two-seated Jenny plane piloted by Art Sampson.
“The jump was not only the first in Fairbanks, but also the first for Oliver, and the flight was his first, too. Preparatory to the jump, he left the cockpit of the plane and crawled out on one of the wings. A cord of his parachute became tangled on one of the aircraft’s struts, and Sampson had to circle the field-then the baseball park, now the municipal airport—three times before Oliver could free himself for the leap.
“The Jenny plane, which had been made for the government for use in the World War but which never was taken from the factory crate until after arrival in Fairbanks, had been bought by Ben Eielson, then a teacher in the Fairbanks public schools; William F. Thompson, at the time the publisher and editor of the Fairbanks News-Miner, and me for $750. The aircraft was ordered by us in February, 1923; got here from the States the following July 1, was assembled by Ira Farnsworth, and for a July 4th flight realized for us $1,000 appropriated by the City Council.
“The parachute jump was made July 4 the next year. For the feat Oliver received $100. There were other parachute jumps afterwards. I don’t want to appear controversial; just want to keep the record straight.”
By now you may be wondering what the original newspaper report had to say about that heart-stopping first jump?
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner – July 5, 1924
PARACHUTE DROP IS A THRILLER
The outstanding event of the celebration was witnessed at Weeks’ Field, when, at 6:30, Arthur Olivier, who had volunteered for the parachute drop, climbed out onto the wing of Art Sampson’s plane at an altitude of one thousand feet, and releasing himself as his parachute unfurled, made a perfect drop, landing on the field before the grandstand. Olivier, who is a member of the Fairbanks Fire Department made the daring leap for the first time yesterday. His stunt brought a thrill to the coolest of those witnessing the climb onto the wing and drop to the ground. Art Sampson, experienced in stunting and parachute work, kept the plane in control and spotted Oliver with exactness.
Note: Arthur Olivier received in today’s values about $1500 for his daring stunt, and his last name was misspelled in the 1941 article. Ben Eielson, W. F. Thompson, and Richard Wood were all members of Fairbanks Men’s Igloo No. 4. Eielson Air Force Base was named for Ben Eielson, Thompson was the publisher and editor of the News-Miner for many years, and Richard Wood was one of E.T. Barnette’s early day banking partners. We are fortunate to still have a piece of this story with us today, because the airplane, is the same open cockpit “Jenny” biplane currently on display at the Fairbanks International Airport.
