The first two F-35A Joint Strike Fighter aircraft are expected to arrive at Eielson Air Force Base as early as Tuesday, according to Capt. Kay Nissen, chief of public affairs for the 354th Fighter Wing at Eielson.
The base is scheduled to receive two aircraft per month after the initial aircraft are delivered. A total of 54 aircraft, along with 1,300 personnel, are expected to be on Eielson by December 2021.
The F-35A Joint Strike Fighter is a fifth generation stealth aircraft capable of air-to-air and air-to-ground combat, electronic warfare and delivering nuclear weapons. The first of two combat F-35 squadrons for Eielson was reactivated in October, by which point some of the new personnel, including operators, maintainers and F-35 pilots, had already started to arrive. Construction of supporting infrastructure, in which the Air Force has invested over $500 million, has already also begun.
While a date has not yet been confirmed for the arrival of the second of the two fighter squadrons to be stood up at Eielson, all 1,300 personnel are expected to arrive by the winter of 2021.
Col. Benjamin Bishop, 354th Fighter Wing commander at Eielson Air Force Base, will be joined remotely by Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan for the arrival of the first two F-35s. All three will speak via a livestream, which will be available online.
Contact staff writer Alistair Gardiner at 459-7575. Follow him on Twitter: @FDNMoutdoors.