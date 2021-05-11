Alaska Division of Forestry wildland firefighters responded to and contained two fires at shooting ranges on Saturday, one near Fairbanks and one outside Palmer. Both fires were triggered by recreational shooting, which is a testament to how dry conditions are.
The Chena Hot Springs Road Shooting Range Fire was reported around 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the recreation area near mile 36 of Chena Hot Springs Road, according to a news release from the Alaska Division of Forestry. The fire was reported to be spreading quickly up the hill behind the range.
A helicopter from the Fairbanks Forestry Station and ground crews worked for several hours to contain and stop the roughly nine-acre burn, which was smoldering in a burn scar from a 2019 fire. The Chena Hot Springs Road Shooting Range fire was deemed contained about 8 p.m. Saturday.
Just as the Chena Hot Springs Road Shooting Range Fire was nearly contained, a second fire was called in. At approximately 7 p.m. the Maud Road Fire was reported at a range near the Knik River outside Palmer. The Maud Road fire was smaller, roughly one acre, but spreading rapidly. A Palmer Forestry Station helicopter made multiple water drops as fighter fighters from the Forestry and the Butte Volunteer Fire Department worked on the ground.
The area where the fire took place was already scheduled to be part of a prescribed burn next week, so the decision was made to conduct that burn on Saturday night. The crew completed the burn around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.
Two fires in the span of an afternoon signifies that conditions are dry. The pre-greenup period is a prime time for human-caused fires, said Beth Ipsen, public affairs specialist for the Bureau of Land Management. This is due to the large quantities of dry and dead grass, which ignites easily.
“All it takes is a spark, and it really takes off,” said Tim Mowry, public information officer for the Alaska Division of Forestry. Mowry emphasized it is critical for people to understand just how quickly fires — particularly grass fires — spread in the current conditions. He added that all but two fires this year have been human caused.
Given the conditions, it is particularly important for people to be careful and cognizant of their surroundings when engaging in any activity that could cause a spark. This includes not only shooting but also four-wheeling or using a chainsaw, Mowry said.
“Just use common sense,” he said. “Never leave a fire unattended and keep water close.”
The fire-sensitive conditions will persist for a while, Mowry said. Greenup will help a bit, but the “problem period” will likely not end until new, green grass grows in this summer.
According to a group of scientists, including researchers from the University of Alaska Fairbanks, Southcentral Alaska is likely to regularly see longer and more severe fire seasons.
The Southcentral climate is getting both warmer and wetter but temperatures are outpacing the precipitation, which will likely lend itself to fires. This trend is expected to be even more pronounced in Interior Alaska.
