Firefighters made short work of a vehicle fire Wednesday morning at the Fairbanks North Star Borough building parking lot on Terminal Street.
Fairbanks Fire Department responded to the Juanita Helms Administration Center at approximately 11:35 a.m. and found flames shooting from the front end of a dark blue minivan. A firefighter quickly doused the flames with water and used a large rotary saw to open the hood and gain access to the engine. The crew then hosed down the engine and checked the rest of the vehicle to make sure the fire hadn’t spread.
Though it was not immediately clear what caused the minivan to burst into flames, vehicle fires are a common occurrence as temperatures drop, according to Fairbanks Fire Captain Dominic Lozano.
“In the winter season they definitely start picking up. We probably get one a day, or maybe every other day, so we get pretty busy,” Lozano said.
Winter vehicle fires are often electrical in nature and can be caused by improper installation of the battery blanket, oil pan heater and engine block heater, according to Lozano.
“A lot of times people do their own work. My advice is to have those type of things done by a professional,” Lozano said.
The minivan’s owner, Brad Acord, was remarkably calm as he stood nearby and watched firefighters pull his car apart.
“I was at work inside and somebody said ‘Your car’s on fire,’ and I looked out and sure enough, it was on fire. But what do you expect — it’s 2020,” Accord said as he gazed at the charred and shredded front end of his vehicle. “Maybe that’s what makes it easier: there’s a lot worse stuff going on right now than your car catching on fire.”
Acord said the minivan was insured for liability but not full coverage and was likely a total loss. Still, he tried to look on the bright side.
“At least I still have a new set of tires! I just had them installed last week,” Acord said, noting they appeared to be undamaged. “It could be worse.”
