The Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved the funding to provide a federal extension to the state’s weekly unemployment benefits amount.
The extension program itself was included in a recent executive order from President Donald Trump, who presented states with a number of options to choose from when it came to the program: opt out entirely, select a $400 federal extension of which the state would need to provide $100, or select a flat $300 federal extension to the state’s weekly benefits. Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy chose the latter.
The FEMA grant under the Lost Wages Assistance program will pay out $19,902,565 to the state of Alaska.
Funds are expected to take approximately eight weeks to be dispersed and will be retroactive to the date when the $600 of federal unemployment payments ended.
Since March 1, approximately 88,000 Alaskans have received unemployment insurance benefits.