The Federal Subsistence Board authorized a request for a special out-of-season hunt on Monday that allows the Organized Village of Kake in Southeast Alaska to harvest deer and moose on forest service land.
Both the federal board and the state government have received multiple other requests from across Alaska. The state, however, has denied all requests for special virus-related hunts, including from villages in the Interior.
In a letter sent to the federal board, Kake village President Joel Jackson wrote that the village “and the community of Kake find itself in a very vulnerable situation with the village on lock down during the COVID-19 pandemic and the emergency declarations the United States, state of Alaska, and Kake made at the end of March 2020.”
The letter, dated June 4, requested an emergency hunt of two bull moose and five male deer per month.
“Since the U.S. declared the emergency, resources coming in on a weekly basis on Alaska Marine Lines are limited in what they can ship to Kake from Seattle. Vendors are having a more difficult time meeting the need of the stores in Kake,” Jackson wrote, adding that the “abundance of local traditional foods” will provide healthier meals to offset any absence of meat from the local store.
According to Burt Jackson, the village’s natural resources coordinator, the federal board has yet to send finalized parameters for the hunt, but he recounted what was mentioned during the board’s meeting Monday.
“They did authorize the bag limits (that we requested) and we are allowed to adjust accordingly, depending on the demand we have for our tribal citizens,” he said.
Jackson explained that the village had been on strict lockdown measures, allowing no visitors, up until early June. The village is now employing a two-week quarantine policy for anyone coming into the village. From the beginning of the pandemic, however, there has been a concern among tribal citizens about possible disruptions to supply chains and the availability of fresh, nutritious food such as produce and meat. Jackson said the tribe intends to use its newly approved hunting opportunities.
“Once the meat is harvested, it’ll be distributed to the tribal citizens in need,” he said. “Because it’s definitely needed for our villages. It’s tough times here right now.”
The state’s position
Since the early days of the pandemic, the state of Alaska has received and denied at least 19 requests for special out-of-season hunts from a variety of Alaska Native villages, corporations, entities and individuals. The requests cite possible disruptions to food supply chains during the coronavirus outbreak.
The earliest request to the state Department of Fish and Game came on March 9, when the Native Village of Koyukuk requested a moose hunt opening. Over the next month, various other villages from throughout the state followed suit, including Ruby, Nulato, Healy Lake, and others. Requests for hunts also came from Fairbanks-based Tanana Chiefs Conference on behalf of all of the villages it serves in the Interior and from all the villages in Game Management Unit 19A in Southwest Alaska.
The state’s response has remained the same throughout: the Unified Command has determined there are no issues with food security nor any harvestable surpluses, according to Fish and Game Commissioner Doug Vincent-Lang. He said the state will continue to monitor all situations and “reconsider requests on a case-by-case basis” if warranted.
Vincent-Lang said the state does not support the Federal Subsistence Board’s decision to authorize a hunt for Kake and considers the board to have acted outside of its authority.
“The Unified Command did not determine that there was a food shortage in Kake and notified the (federal board) that if a shortage may occur in the future that the state was prepared to address it,” Vincent-Lang wrote in an email. “We do not believe the Federal Subsistence Board acted within their authority to allow this hunt.”
Vincent-Lang did not immediately respond to requests for further comment.
The Federal Subsistence Board oversees the Federal Subsistence Management Program and consists of the regional directors of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, National Park Service, Bureau of Land Management, Bureau of Indian Affairs, U.S. Forest Service, and three public members appointed by the secretaries of the Department of the Interior and Department of Agriculture.
According to the Federal Subsistence Management Program website, “the secretaries have delegated the authority to manage fish and wildlife for subsistence uses on federal public lands and waters in Alaska to the Federal Subsistence Board.”
A representative of the Federal Subsistence Board did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
