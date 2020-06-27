A federal judge has ruled that Alaska Native corporations should be able to receive some of the $8 billion in federal COVID-19 relief funding designated for tribes across the country.
The funding for Native tribes both in Alaska and the Lower 48 was approved as part of the CARES Act earlier this year, but distribution of the funding was halted when a group of Lower 48 and a few Alaska tribes filed a lawsuit in April alleging the for-profit corporations should not be considered on the same level of need as tribes.
“The court now holds that ANCs are ‘Indian Tribes,’ and that their boards of directors are ‘Tribal governments,’ for purposes of the CARES Act,” Amit Mehta, a U.S. District Court judge in Washington, D.C., wrote in a 36-page opinion. “Accordingly, ANCs are eligible to receive Title V funds.”
The Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act Regional Association and the Alaska Native Village Corporation Association have criticized the lawsuit, defending what they see as their right to the funds as a way to support the Native communities and tribes they support.
The two groups issued a joint statement Friday celebrating the ruling.
“This disaster assistance will provide immediate support to Alaska’s rural communities suffering from COVID-19 and help repair the economic damage caused by the pandemic,” statement reads.
“We look forward to working together with other Native organizations to solve the problems and challenges brought on by COVID-19,” the statement reads. “We continue to believe that when Indian Country, Alaska Native corporations and villages, and Native Hawaiian organizations align as one, our ability to serve our people is powerful.”
Alaska’s three members of Congress issued a joint statement in support of the ruling Friday.
“When we passed the CARES Act and included $8 billion for tribes within the $150 billion Coronavirus Relief Fund, we fought hard to ensure all tribes were included in the final bill. We also made sure that every Alaska Native entity would be able to expend the available resources necessary to meet the unprecedented public health crisis by including the broad, typically-used, 45-year-old definition of “Indian tribe” which includes Alaska Native Corporations,” the statement reads. “The statute is unequivocal on this point, and we appreciate that the District Court judge now read the law as we wrote it so that Alaska Native communities across the state have the option to use all vehicles available.”
The U.S. Treasury Department began distributing the funds in May. It remains unknown when the remainder will be distributed now that the legal block has been removed.
Contact staff writer Erin McGroarty at 459-7544. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMpolitics.