Updated 7:03 p.m.: A federal judge has granted a temporary restraining order blocking Alaska Native corporations from receiving federal aid money designated for tribes as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act passed last month by Congress.
The restraining order, granted Monday by U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta, was requested as part of a lawsuit filed earlier this month by more than a dozen Lower 48 and Alaska tribes who object to for-profit Alaska Native corporations receiving federal relief dollars the lawsuit says should only be provided to tribes and tribal governments.
The group of tribes includes Confederated Tribes of the Chehalis Reservation and the Tulalip Tribes in Washington state, the Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians in Maine, and the Akiak Native Community, Asa’carsarmiut Tribe of Mountain Village and Aleut Community of St. Paul Island in Alaska. They filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C. on April 17.
Alaska's congressional delegation came to the defense of Alaska's Native corporations, as has the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act Regional Association, which represents the for-profit corporations.
The law is clear, the ARA wrote in a statement issued following the ruling Monday, noting it will be fighting this in court.
Alaska Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski told reporters Monday evening she was disappointed with the decision.
"As one in the delegation who worked to make sure the intent within the CARES Act was very clear that Alaska Native corporations would be considered as tribal governments for purposes of the CARES Act, I am very, very disappointed," Murkowski said. "This is not a fight over tribal sovereignty, this is not an issue of governance, this is an issue of making sure that those costs that have been incurred for the behalf of Alaska Natives can be reimbursed."
Mehta, in his ruling, sided with tribes that the Alaska Native corporations don't qualify as the kind of "tribal governments" outlined in the the CARES Act as eligible to receive funding –– writing that in order for a tribal government to qualify for special programs provided to Native tribes and populations by the federal government, it had to be formally recognized as the governing body of a tribe. Native corporations don't fall under that definition, he found.
Alaska Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan said that's wrong.
"I can't imagine that a judge would rule that somehow ANCs are not considered tribes when the plain language of the law in the CARES Act says that they are," Sullivan said. "It's unfortunate as we are trying to get resources to Alaska Natives and Lower 48 Indian populations that this is happening. It's going to delay the resources out the door.
In addition to filing the lawsuit, Lower 48 tribes and elected officials such as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer have called for the resignation of Assistant Secretary of the Interior for Indian Affairs Tara Sweeney, who previously worked for Arctic Slope Regional Corp., accusing her of trying to profit from the bill.
Murkowski called the accusation a "new low."
It remains unclear what the next step will be in the fight over funding. The Senate is set to reconvene May 4.
Contact staff writer Erin McGroarty at 459-7544. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMpolitics.